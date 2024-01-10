New Balance 990V6 Made in USA sneakers: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 990V6 Made in USA sneakers are back with a fresh twist, featuring a stylish brown and grey color scheme. Designed by Teddy Santis, this latest iteration offers another neutral-toned makeover, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts seeking a versatile and eye-catching option.

Subtle yet striking, varying shades of gray create a stylish contrast on the upper's overlays, with additional touches of silver on the "N" logos, tongue label, flag emblems, and "990" badges that grace the lateral heels.

The anticipation for this latest release is buzzing, with images of the fresh silhouette making waves on social media. In this iteration, the mesh upper features rich brown tones as the base layer, while wheat-brown suede adorns the mudguards.

Sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate the release of the New Balance 990V6 Made in USA model in the coming months. These sought-after sneakers will be available at select retailers and online, so keep an eye out for the official release date and make sure to secure a pair to elevate your sneaker collection.

The design is completed with white laces running down the center and a chunky sole unit that seamlessly blends white and gray hues from forefoot to heel. Comfort is a priority with the FuelCell midsole, while a durable rubber outsole ensures longevity.

The legacy of New Balance

New Balance, a renowned name in the world of sneakers, has consistently delivered exceptional quality and style. With a rich history dating back to 1906, the brand has stood the test of time, becoming a part of comfort and craftsmanship. The New Balance 990 series has served as evidence of the brand's dedication to producing top-notch sneakers.

