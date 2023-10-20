New Godzilla Minus One trailer shows monster weaponizing his tail

Godzilla Minus One finally has a new trailer, and it gives us a glimpse of Kaiju's new powers as he unleashes a whole new level of destruction. The iconic monster is back, once again, with a vengeance in Toho's latest Japanese-language Godzilla film directed by Takashi Yamazaki, and it is coming soon to theaters.

In the newly released trailer, footage shows the iconic monster transforming its tail with deadly spikes and using it as a weapon to create mass havoc. This means that the level of destruction that the deadly monster will be creating will skyrocket.

Watch the new trailer for Godzilla Minus One: Kaiju's Spiked Tail is the new threat

The new Godzilla movie takes place in Japan after World War II. Post-war Japan, which has lost everything, now has to come face-to-face with a new threat, with the monster arriving to cause destruction in the country.

The trailer promises an epic return of the monster and the ensuing battle against the iconic Kaiju to rein in the havoc it is wreaking all over the country. The footage reveals intense scenes of destruction and the hardships that the people of Japan are going through in a post-World War world while also contending with a bigger threat, Kaiju itself.

Moreover, this time, the monster returns with a brand-new and more deadly weapon of destruction, its tail. The new trailer shows Godzilla growing huge spikes on its tail which it is using to sweep the city clean.

Godzilla is angry at humanity for unknown reasons and the people know that the monster neither forgives nor forgets. There could be many reasons for the monster's wrath. Godzilla Minus One also seems to take inspiration from the Monsterverse by focusing more on human perspectives by showing how Japan is trying to deal with Godzilla.

The new trailer also reveals an intense battle between the Kaiju and humans in the water, giving a hint of the danger he poses to humanity and what the people are doing to mitigate the threat.

When is Godzilla Minus One coming? Release date, plot explored

The official plot synopsis of the new Godzilla movie reads as follows:

"Kaiju returns with a vengeance in Toho's latest Godzilla film titled ‘Godzilla Minus One.’ This is the first live-action Japanese film to feature the legendary monster since the 2016 hit, ‘Shin Godzilla.’"

Coming from the esteemed director Yamazaki Takashi, who is known for his expertise in visual effects, Godzilla Minus One marks the return of a Japanese-produced Godzilla film since the 2016 blockbuster hit Shin Godzilla, which dominated the Japanese box office with $181 million. The upcoming Godzilla movie marks the 33rd Japanese-language Godzilla installment and the 37th in the entire franchise.

Godzilla Minus One is set to premiere in theaters in Japan on November 4, 2023, and will be released in the United States on December 1, 2023.

The movie stars Minami Hamabe in the role of Noriko Oishi. She will be joined by renowned Japanese actor Ryunosuke Kamiki, in the role of Koichi Shikshima. The movie also features Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki, in supporting roles.

Watch this space for more updates on Godzilla Minus One.