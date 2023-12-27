2023 Asian Pop Music Awards: Complete winners list as BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Stray Kids, & more bag wins

On December 27, 2023, at 8 PM (Hong Kong Time), the extensive roster of 2023 Asian Pop Music Awards honorees was unveiled at the online awards event hosted by Grace Chan, the former Miss Hong Kong 2013. The Asian music scene's Chinese and international award winners were revealed on this list.

The 2023 Asian Pop Music Awards (APMA) have added to the countless calendars of end-of-year award events, creating yet another remarkable commemoration of music. The Chinese-based ceremony, which VVV Entertainment Group spearheads, debuted in 2020.

The names of the victorious winners were announced on December 27, 2023, about a month after the nominations—held in November—for this year's consideration.

From BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, and NewJeans, check out the list of winners for the 2023 Asian Pop Music Awards

Fans of the K-pop world are over the moon as the final winners of the esteemed year-end award show were announced on December 27. They have waited almost a month to witness the massive reveal of the musical spectacle, which marks the curtain call of 2023.

Here is the complete list of winners at the prestigious year-end Asian Pop Music Awards for 2023:

2023 Asian Pop Music Awards—K-pop

Best Male Artist of the Year — BTS' Jungkook

Song of the Year — Flower by BLACKPINK Jisoo

Best Female Artist — BLACKPINK Jisoo

Best Music Video (Overseas) — Let Me In by EXO

Best New Artist (Overseas) — ZEROBASEONE for Youth In The Shade

Best Group (Overseas) — NewJeans

Best Collaboration (Overseas) — Fighting by BSS ft. Lee Youngji

Best Dance Performance (Overseas) — Super by SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Overseas) — Stray Kids

Best Album of the Year — I Feel by (G)I-DLE

2023 Asian Pop Music Awards — Top 20 Songs of the Year (Overseas)

Seven by Jungkook

Flower by BLACKPINK Jisoo

Super Shy by NewJeans

Why Why Why by Jackson Wang

Better Things by aespa

Cake by ITZY

Fact Check by NCT 127

Fighting by BSS ft. Lee Youngji

Here With Me by DoYoung

I Love My Body by Hwasa

I AM by IVE

KNOCK by Lee Chae Yeon

Ordinary Days by Suzy

Queencard by G)I-DLE

S-Class by Stray Kids

SET ME FREE by TWICE

Super by SEVENTEEN

THE GIRLS (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST) by BLACKPINK

UNFORGIVEN by LE SSERAFIM x Nile Rodgers

Spinning Globe by Yonezu Kenshi [Japanese]

2023 Asian Pop Music Awards — People's Choice Award

BLACKPINK Jisoo / ME

EXO Kai / Rover

WayV / phantom

(G)I-DLE / I feel

SEVENTEEN / FML

BSS / SECOND WIND

BAEKHYUN / Hello

EXO / EXIST

VERNON / Black Eye

aespa / MY WORLD

Yonezu Kenshi / Spinning Globe [Japanese]

2023 Asian Pop Music Awards — Record of the Year (Overseas)

Broken Melodies by NCT Dream

2023 Asian Pop Music Awards — Top 20 Albums Of The Year (Overseas)

milet / 5am (JP)

ENHYPEN / Dark Blood

EXO / Exist

Jimin / FACE

NCT 127 / Fact Check

SEVENTEEN / FML

GOLDEN / Jungkook

NewJeans / Get Up

(G)I-DLE / I Feel

IVE / I’ve IVE

NCT DREAM / ISTJ

V / Layover

aespa / MY WORLD

XG / NEW DNA

Aimer / Open a Door (JP)

Ayumi Hamasaki / Remember You (JP)

Kai / Rover

TOMORROW X TOGETHER / The Name Chapter

Jihyo / ZONE

Stray Kids / 5-STAR

On My Youth / WayV (honored in the Chinese list)

Considering its previous years' methods, the APMA considers musicians who have had outstanding performances on the APMA Charts all year long. Several K-Pop singers won honors in the several categories the award event gave last year, including SEVENTEEN, Bae Suzy, BTS, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, etc.

Furthermore, WayV, the Chinese subgroup of NCT, received nominations earlier for numerous Chinese categories, including Best Dance Performance, Best Group, and Best Album of the Year for their album On My Youth.

The subunit is known for its work on the Phantom album and won the 2023 APMA awards for Best Album of the Year and Top 20 Albums of the Year on December 27, 2023.

Fans rejoice as their favourite K-Pop groups and solo singers have bagged several trophies in the comprehensive and varied categories.