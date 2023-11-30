From BTS’ V to Straykids: A complete list of KPop nominations at Asian Pop Music Awards 2023

Among the long list of year-end award ceremonies expected to roll out is the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023, with its exciting list of nominees. The Chinese-based award show kickstarted in 2020 has grown to become a recognized ceremony for its consideration of both Chinese and overseas artists.
Organized by the VVV Entertainment Group, the award show garnered a lot of attention last year for its detailed categories and recognition of various artists. Details about its venue, timings, dates, etc., are unveiled to the masses, the nominations for its several categories have been rolled out, and fans have been delighted with the announcements.
All overseas artists nominated for the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023: BTS, Stray Kids, and more
The Asian Pop Music Awards, given its methodologies used in the past years, takes into account the artists who have performed remarkably on the APMA Charts throughout the year. Last year, several K-pop artists, such as SEVENTEEN, Bae Suzy, BTS, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, etc., bagged awards under the various categories presented by the award show.
This year, fans have their hopes high as several upcoming and rookie artists have been recognized for their work in the industry and performance on music charts.
Here is the list of overseas nominees for the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023:
Best Album of the Year
- DARK BLOOD - ENHYPEN
- EXIST - EXO
- Fack Check - NCT 127
- FML - SEVENTEEN
- GOLDEN - Jungkook
- I feel - (G)I-DLE
- I've IVE - IVE
- ISTJ
- MY WORLD
- NEW DNA - XG
- Open a Door - Aimer
- Remember You - Aimer
- The Name Chapter: FREEFALL - TXT
- 5-STAR - Stray Kids
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Record of the Year
- Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM
- Chasing That Feeling - TXT
- Fact Check - NCT 127
- KNOCK - Lee ChaeYeon
- Queencard - (G)I-DLE
- S-Class - Stray Kids
- Super - SEVENTEEN
- UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers) - LE SSERAFIM x Nile Rodgers
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Song of the Year
- Better Things - aespa
- CAKE - ITZY
- Cream Soda - EXO
- FLOWER - JISOO
- I AM - IVE
- SET ME FREE - TWICE
- Super Shy - NewJeans
- THE GIRLS (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST) - BLACKPINK
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Collaboration
- Back for More (with Anitta) - TXT x Anitta
- Expectations - Anne-Marie x (G)I-DLE's Minnie
- Fighting - BSS x Lee Youngji
- People Pt. 2 (feat. IU) - Agust D x IU
- Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) - Jungkook x Latto
- Social Path - Stray Kids x LiSA
- VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) - TAEYANG x Jimin
- WYA - Jay Park x NINGNING
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Music Video
- FLOWER - JISOO
- Gum - Jessi
- I AM - IVE
- Let Me In - EXO
- Queencard - (G)I-DLE
- S-Class - Stray Kids
- Seven (feat. Latto) - Jungkook
- SHOOTING STAR - XG
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best OST
- Daylist (Doona!) - BIG Naughty
- Hello (Dr. Romantic) - BAEKHYUN
- Here with Me (See You In My 19th Life) - Doyoung
- I'm Sorry (Alchemy of Souls 2) - Ailee
- Living My Life (The Expert of Changing Jobs) - milet
- Ordinary Days (Doona!) - Suzy
- Yuusha (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) - YOASOBI
- You Remember (The Glory) - Paul Kim
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Dance Performance
- Bite Me - ENHYPEN
- FLOWER - Jisoo
- I AM - IVE
- I Love My Body - Hwasa
- Queencard - (G)I-DLE
- Rover - KAI
- Super - SEVENTEEN
- You & Me - Jennie
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Male Artist
- Agust D - D-DAY
- D.O. - Anticipation
- JIMIN - FACE
- Jungkook - GOLDEN
- KAI - Rover
- TAEMIN - Guilty
- TAEYANG - Down To Earth
- V - LayoVer
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Female Artist
- Aimer - Open a Door
- CHOI YENA - Love War
- JEON SOMI - GAME PLAN
- JIHYO - SONE
- JISOO - ME
- LEE CHAN YEON - Over The Moon
- milet - 5am
- Reol - BLACK BOX
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Group
- aespa - MY WORLD
- ENHYPEN - DARK BLOOD
- EXO - EXIST
- ITZY - KILL MY DOUBT
- IVE - I've IVE
- NCT DREAM - ISTJ
- NewJeans - Get Up
- SEVENTEEN - FML
- Stray Kids - 5-STAR
- TXT - The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- XG - NEW DNA
- (G)I-DLE - I feel
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best New Artist
- BOYNEXTDOOR - WHY
- EL7Z UP - 7+UP
- EVNNE - Target: ME
- KISS OF LIFE - KISS OF LIFE
- RIIZE - Get A Guitar
- tripleS - ASSEMBLE
- xikers - HOUSE OF TRICKY: HOW TO PLAY
- ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Lyricist
- Aimyon - Aimyon's Ai No Hana
- Ayumi Hamasaki - Ayumi Hamasaki's Remember You
- Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- Loey (CHANYEOL) - CHANYEOL's Good Enough
- milet - milet's Anytime Anywhere
- Suda Masaki, Kohei Shimizu - Suda Masaki's Yours
- Utada Hikaru - Utada Hikaru's Gold
- Yonezu Kenshi - Yonezu Kenshi's Spinning Globe
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Composer
- Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion - Jungkook's Standing Next To You
- Kei Hayashi (LIVE LAB.) - ReoNa's HUMAN
- KUSH, Nohc, Vince - TAEYANG's Seed
- SUNMI, FRANTS - SUNMI's STRANGER
- Tetsuya Yukumi - Ayumi Hamasaki's Remember You
- Utada Hikaru - Utada Hikaru's Gold
- WOOZI, BUMZU, Hoshi, S.COUPS, Park Ki-tae - BSS x Lee Youngji's Fighting
- Yoo GunHyung, An Shinae - Hwasa's I Love My Body
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Arranger
- 24 - Jisoo's Flower
- Brian U, HONEY NOISE, Brown Panda (THE HUB) - NMIXX's Young, Dumb, Stupid
- BUMZU, Kitae Park, Beomhun Lee - SEVENTEEN's God of Music
- Chae KangHae, RESTART, BangChan (3RACHA) - Stray Kids' S-Class
- Frankie Scoca - NewJeans' Super Shy
- Pop Time, Daily, Likey, Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- Ryan Jhun, Audun Agnar, Stally, PATEKO - IVE's Kitsch
- Ryan Tedder, Lindgren - BLACKPINK's The Girls (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST)
Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Producer
- 24 - Jisoo's Flower
- 3RACHA - Stray Kids' 5-STAR
- Andrew Watt and Cirkut - Jungkook (feat. Latto)'s Seven (Explicit Ver.)
- Frankie Scoca - NewJeans' Super Shy
- Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard
- Lindgren - TWICE's Set Me Free
- Ryan Tedder, Slow Rabbit, Tyler Spry - TXT's Back for More (feat. Anitta)
- WOOZI, BUMZU - SEVENTEEN's FML
Additionally, NCT's Chinese members subunit WayV has been nominated under several Chinese categories, such as Best Group for the Phantom album, Best Dance Performance for On My Youth, and Best Album of the Year for On My Youth. Given its detailed and diverse categories, fans eagerly await the results as they celebrate the nomination of their favorite groups and solo artists.