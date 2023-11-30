From BTS’ V to Straykids: A complete list of KPop nominations at Asian Pop Music Awards 2023

Among the long list of year-end award ceremonies expected to roll out is the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023, with its exciting list of nominees. The Chinese-based award show kickstarted in 2020 has grown to become a recognized ceremony for its consideration of both Chinese and overseas artists.

Organized by the VVV Entertainment Group, the award show garnered a lot of attention last year for its detailed categories and recognition of various artists. Details about its venue, timings, dates, etc., are unveiled to the masses, the nominations for its several categories have been rolled out, and fans have been delighted with the announcements.

All overseas artists nominated for the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023: BTS, Stray Kids, and more

The Asian Pop Music Awards, given its methodologies used in the past years, takes into account the artists who have performed remarkably on the APMA Charts throughout the year. Last year, several K-pop artists, such as SEVENTEEN, Bae Suzy, BTS, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, etc., bagged awards under the various categories presented by the award show.

This year, fans have their hopes high as several upcoming and rookie artists have been recognized for their work in the industry and performance on music charts.

Here is the list of overseas nominees for the Asian Pop Music Awards 2023:

Best Album of the Year

DARK BLOOD - ENHYPEN

EXIST - EXO

Fack Check - NCT 127

FML - SEVENTEEN

GOLDEN - Jungkook

I feel - (G)I-DLE

I've IVE - IVE

ISTJ

MY WORLD

NEW DNA - XG

Open a Door - Aimer

Remember You - Aimer

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL - TXT

5-STAR - Stray Kids

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Record of the Year

Broken Melodies - NCT DREAM

Chasing That Feeling - TXT

Fact Check - NCT 127

KNOCK - Lee ChaeYeon

Queencard - (G)I-DLE

S-Class - Stray Kids

Super - SEVENTEEN

UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers) - LE SSERAFIM x Nile Rodgers

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Song of the Year

Better Things - aespa

CAKE - ITZY

Cream Soda - EXO

FLOWER - JISOO

I AM - IVE

SET ME FREE - TWICE

Super Shy - NewJeans

THE GIRLS (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST) - BLACKPINK

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Collaboration

Back for More (with Anitta) - TXT x Anitta

Expectations - Anne-Marie x (G)I-DLE's Minnie

Fighting - BSS x Lee Youngji

People Pt. 2 (feat. IU) - Agust D x IU

Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.) - Jungkook x Latto

Social Path - Stray Kids x LiSA

VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) - TAEYANG x Jimin

WYA - Jay Park x NINGNING

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Music Video

FLOWER - JISOO

Gum - Jessi

I AM - IVE

Let Me In - EXO

Queencard - (G)I-DLE

S-Class - Stray Kids

Seven (feat. Latto) - Jungkook

SHOOTING STAR - XG

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best OST

Daylist (Doona!) - BIG Naughty

Hello (Dr. Romantic) - BAEKHYUN

Here with Me (See You In My 19th Life) - Doyoung

I'm Sorry (Alchemy of Souls 2) - Ailee

Living My Life (The Expert of Changing Jobs) - milet

Ordinary Days (Doona!) - Suzy

Yuusha (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) - YOASOBI

You Remember (The Glory) - Paul Kim

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Dance Performance

Bite Me - ENHYPEN

FLOWER - Jisoo

I AM - IVE

I Love My Body - Hwasa

Queencard - (G)I-DLE

Rover - KAI

Super - SEVENTEEN

You & Me - Jennie

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Male Artist

Agust D - D-DAY

D.O. - Anticipation

JIMIN - FACE

Jungkook - GOLDEN

KAI - Rover

TAEMIN - Guilty

TAEYANG - Down To Earth

V - LayoVer

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Female Artist

Aimer - Open a Door

CHOI YENA - Love War

JEON SOMI - GAME PLAN

JIHYO - SONE

JISOO - ME

LEE CHAN YEON - Over The Moon

milet - 5am

Reol - BLACK BOX

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Group

aespa - MY WORLD

ENHYPEN - DARK BLOOD

EXO - EXIST

ITZY - KILL MY DOUBT

IVE - I've IVE

NCT DREAM - ISTJ

NewJeans - Get Up

SEVENTEEN - FML

Stray Kids - 5-STAR

TXT - The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

XG - NEW DNA

(G)I-DLE - I feel

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best New Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR - WHY

EL7Z UP - 7+UP

EVNNE - Target: ME

KISS OF LIFE - KISS OF LIFE

RIIZE - Get A Guitar

tripleS - ASSEMBLE

xikers - HOUSE OF TRICKY: HOW TO PLAY

ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Lyricist

Aimyon - Aimyon's Ai No Hana

Ayumi Hamasaki - Ayumi Hamasaki's Remember You

Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard

Loey (CHANYEOL) - CHANYEOL's Good Enough

milet - milet's Anytime Anywhere

Suda Masaki, Kohei Shimizu - Suda Masaki's Yours

Utada Hikaru - Utada Hikaru's Gold

Yonezu Kenshi - Yonezu Kenshi's Spinning Globe

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Composer

Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion - Jungkook's Standing Next To You

Kei Hayashi (LIVE LAB.) - ReoNa's HUMAN

KUSH, Nohc, Vince - TAEYANG's Seed

SUNMI, FRANTS - SUNMI's STRANGER

Tetsuya Yukumi - Ayumi Hamasaki's Remember You

Utada Hikaru - Utada Hikaru's Gold

WOOZI, BUMZU, Hoshi, S.COUPS, Park Ki-tae - BSS x Lee Youngji's Fighting

Yoo GunHyung, An Shinae - Hwasa's I Love My Body

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Arranger

24 - Jisoo's Flower

Brian U, HONEY NOISE, Brown Panda (THE HUB) - NMIXX's Young, Dumb, Stupid

BUMZU, Kitae Park, Beomhun Lee - SEVENTEEN's God of Music

Chae KangHae, RESTART, BangChan (3RACHA) - Stray Kids' S-Class

Frankie Scoca - NewJeans' Super Shy

Pop Time, Daily, Likey, Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard

Ryan Jhun, Audun Agnar, Stally, PATEKO - IVE's Kitsch

Ryan Tedder, Lindgren - BLACKPINK's The Girls (BLACKPINK THE GAME OST)

Asian Pop Music Awards 2023 - Best Producer

24 - Jisoo's Flower

3RACHA - Stray Kids' 5-STAR

Andrew Watt and Cirkut - Jungkook (feat. Latto)'s Seven (Explicit Ver.)

Frankie Scoca - NewJeans' Super Shy

Jeon Soyeon - (G)I-DLE's Queencard

Lindgren - TWICE's Set Me Free

Ryan Tedder, Slow Rabbit, Tyler Spry - TXT's Back for More (feat. Anitta)

WOOZI, BUMZU - SEVENTEEN's FML

Additionally, NCT's Chinese members subunit WayV has been nominated under several Chinese categories, such as Best Group for the Phantom album, Best Dance Performance for On My Youth, and Best Album of the Year for On My Youth. Given its detailed and diverse categories, fans eagerly await the results as they celebrate the nomination of their favorite groups and solo artists.