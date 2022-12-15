5 viral moments from the 2022 Asia Artist Awards

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) was held on December 13 at the Nagoya Nippon Gaishi Hall in Japan. The event was hosted by Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk and IVE’s Wonyoung.

The Asia Artist Awards is organized by South Korean newspaper business Money Today and global media brands MTN and StarNews. The award ceremony is hosted every year since 2016 with the aim of recognizing and celebrating Asian excellence in the music, television, and film industries.

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards was the seventh edition of the award show. The star-studded event was attended by 18 musical acts and 35 singers from the entertainment industry, including Thai actors PP Krit and Billkin.

5 moments from the 2022 Asia Artist Awards that went viral on social media

1) Lee Know’s personality shone on the red carpet

Stray Kids’ Lee Know went viral at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards before the award show even began. The group arrived on the red carpet for the show dressed to the nines and posed for the camera.

Lee Know, however, decided to take a few liberties with his poses, which led to some of the most unique pictures the AAA red carpet has ever seen.

Group member Han was confused by his bandmate's pose, but decided to go along with it. The emcee jokingly asked Lee Know to pose “handsomely”, which made the two of them laugh out loud, and led to Lee Know feeling embarrassed by his own actions.

2) The pretty Indonesian artist

Singer-actor Lyodra Margareta Ginting was also among those who attended the award ceremony. She stepped out on the red carpet wearing a silver dress and immediately got the entirety of stan Twitter’s attention.

A tweet asking who the “pretty” artist was has gained over 62 thousand likes and over four thousand retweets. The Indonesian side of Twitter responded to the original Tweet by informing everyone that the lady in the pictures was Indonesia’s national sweetheart Lyodra, who is an accomplished singer and actor despite being only 19 years old.

The singer also gained attention for her vocals and singing prowess as she performed the song Sang Dewi at the 2022 AAAs.

3) 100 Days My Prince reunion

#KimSeonHo #HanSohee #AAA2022 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… they never change when 100DMP and now AAA 2022,they both always struggle with the photo sessions hahaha (i like their friendship) they never change when 100DMP and now AAA 2022,they both always struggle with the photo sessions hahaha (i like their friendship)❤❤#KimSeonHo #HanSohee #AAA2022 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ftkVEedsqm

Han So-hee and Kim Seon-ho’s interaction at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards sent fans into a frenzy. The duo were together on the K-drama 100 Days My Prince. Although they did not share many scenes together in the show, their cute interaction at the AAAs delighted their fans.

Kim Seon-ho was hesitant to sit in the front row, but Han So-hee dragged him there by his hand to sit with her. Throughout the event, the actors were captured chatting with each other and laughing heartily, which showed how comfortable they were in each others’ presence. The moments between them went viral on Twitter as K-drama fans celebrated the much-awaited reunion between the two stars.

4) Han So-hee and Wonyoung’s cute interactions

Han So-hee went viral again, but this time because of her adorable reaction to IVE’s Wonyoung. The two were seated next to each other during the group photo session that took place at the end of the ceremony, and fans were excited to see a heartwarming exchange between them.

Han So-hee showed off her cute and charming side when she reacted adorably to something Wonyoung said to her. Their interactions during their short conversation, which fans wish they were privy to, have gone viral on social media.

5) KARD’s Jiwoo’s ambitious performance

KARD ㅡ Oh NaNa | Opening AAA 2022https://t.co/gblPAgORWa

During KARD’s performance at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, member Jiwoo performed her part while standing on Stray Kids’ table, which not only shocked the audience but also left the Stray Kids members flustered. In fact, some of the members were looking everywhere except at her.

Her performance went viral on social media and received mixed responses. Some were praising her for her audacious performance while others criticized her for the same.

The Daesangs for music were won by artists such as Lim Young-woong, Seventeen, IVE, Stray Kids. NewJeans and Lee Jun-ho won the Daesang for the acting category while Kim Seon-ho was the most awarded artist of the night, having received a total of four awards at the ceremony.

