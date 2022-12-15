“What are their stylists doing?”: IVE Wonyoung’s outfit at the 2022 AAAs red carpet draws mixed reactions

The red carpet looks of After LIKE girl group IVE has constantly been making headlines for various reasons. This time, the idols became a point of debate for their styling for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAAs) red carpet on December 13, 2022.

All six members strutted down the red carpet in a range of outfits. Wonyoung, who was appointed the MC at the awards ceremony, wore a full off-white gown with feathers on the shoulders. Rei wore a white dress with a black bag that resembled a dog. Liz wore a black dress with a white scarf-like accessory on the front, while Yujin, Gaeul, and Leeseo wore full black outfits.

The initial reaction of K-pop fans was to call the group “Wongyoung (ft. backup dancers)” again, since she stood out the most. Despite many coming to her defense, several fans noticed that the group’s outfits as a whole looked haphazard.

Stylists for IVE once again draw flak for the group's red carpet outfits

On December 13, 2022, IVE took home three awards, including one Daesang, at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. They bagged the award for Song of the Year for LOVE DIVE, Best New Artist (Singer), and Hot Trend (Singer). The group’s fandom looked forward to the night, but was disappointed the moment all six members walked towards the red carpet.

Starship Entertainment allegedly giving Wonyoung preferential treatment has been the topic of online chatter ever since IVE debuted. Many believe the agency does so by giving the former IZ*ONE member unique clothing in comparison to the other members. This has led to the group often being deemed as "Wonyoung (ft. her backup dancers)."

Similarly, the 2022 AAAs red carpet evoked similar reactions initially. However, the debate was soon settled as fans mentioned that Wonyoung was one of the MCs of the ceremony. They shared that the singer had to go directly to the stage after their red carpet, leaving her no time to change outfits.

Meanwhile, the five remaining members’ clothing drew a heavily cold response. Many fans commented that they believed Liz and Rei were always given outfits that never suited them and were among the worst of the lot. They were also confused about the choice of accessories. While Rei held a dog-shaped purse, Gaeul wore fancy heels.

STAYC Yoon GG Good Game @gg_Yo0n And Liz is like 2cm shorter than Yujin. They should've been able to work with it. @ivepics_ Why do they always give Liz and Rei the most boring outfitAnd Liz is like 2cm shorter than Yujin. They should've been able to work with it. @ivepics_ Why do they always give Liz and Rei the most boring outfit 😭 And Liz is like 2cm shorter than Yujin. They should've been able to work with it.

It seemed that the group's stylists went for a black-and-white theme. However, K-pop fans commented that it looked like every member had their own stylist since all of their outfits seemed out of sync.

They even claimed that the girls’ airport and red carpet designers were a different team. The reasoning behind the same was that the group looked good in their airport ensembles but were completely off when it came to multiple red carpets.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions on the 2022 AAAs red carpet look of IVE below:

kin. @jangcentre liz wearing a dress with a white tape, rei with a dog bag and whatever white dress, wonyoung dressed as morticia addams in white, yujin just bought Starship, gaeul wearing goofy sandals, leeseo is just happy to be there.... let's bring back bullying we need the stylist OUT liz wearing a dress with a white tape, rei with a dog bag and whatever white dress, wonyoung dressed as morticia addams in white, yujin just bought Starship, gaeul wearing goofy sandals, leeseo is just happy to be there.... let's bring back bullying we need the stylist OUT https://t.co/ouFWMryO5Z

woong your planet guardian @woo__ng__

1. Gaeul - a mother for sure

2. Leeseo - it looks cute and it suits her

3. Yujin - fascinating

4. Rei - This is what my aunt wears when she visits church.

5. Wonyoung - She's not attending a wedding right?

6. Liz - the stylist keeps sabotaging her pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/drs99cbj IVE's outfits at the 2022 AAA create clashing opinions among knets IVE's outfits at the 2022 AAA create clashing opinions among knetstinyurl.com/drs99cbj https://t.co/wPKojs2aEb ranking their outfits1. Gaeul - a mother for sure2. Leeseo - it looks cute and it suits her3. Yujin - fascinating4. Rei - This is what my aunt wears when she visits church.5. Wonyoung - She's not attending a wedding right?6. Liz - the stylist keeps sabotaging her twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… ranking their outfits1. Gaeul - a mother for sure2. Leeseo - it looks cute and it suits her3. Yujin - fascinating4. Rei - This is what my aunt wears when she visits church.5. Wonyoung - She's not attending a wedding right?6. Liz - the stylist keeps sabotaging her twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

eramagna @eramagna and they don't even look like they belong in a single group @jangcentre They look so agedand they don't even look like they belong in a single group @jangcentre They look so aged 😭 and they don't even look like they belong in a single group

doja @gidlesdyke twitter.com/planetidle/sta… ؘ @planetidle someone get ive a new stylist someone get ive a new stylist https://t.co/ujAIOIVUzQ gaeul and leeseo are serving wednesday yujin has no pants liz is a grandma rei's is just basic and wonyoung is the only one w a good outfit gaeul and leeseo are serving wednesday yujin has no pants liz is a grandma rei's is just basic and wonyoung is the only one w a good outfit 😭 twitter.com/planetidle/sta…

nini 🝮 @liztonins



we can do better than this genuinely curious if starship gets a diff stylist for red carpets because how tf does ive EAT eat in their airport outfits but they get literal mom outfits in the red carpet ??we can do better than this @STARSHIPent !! genuinely curious if starship gets a diff stylist for red carpets because how tf does ive EAT eat in their airport outfits but they get literal mom outfits in the red carpet ?? we can do better than this @STARSHIPent !! https://t.co/RpH7jGXkvA

hyunseo 휸서 @ivesbabess @ivepics_ Leeseo always gets the worst outfits and what is that dog bag @ivepics_ Leeseo always gets the worst outfits and what is that dog bag

𖥔ׁ ׅ ⋆ ׄ ׂ✩ @111matx @ivepics_ i would cry if i had to wear that. the stylist should let them wear something more and pretty and cute cause they look 25 when they are 12 @ivepics_ i would cry if i had to wear that. the stylist should let them wear something more and pretty and cute cause they look 25 when they are 12

ピオナ• ダイブ @Star_KoSHiN @ivepics_ ugh why do they always make Rei and Liz wear the ugliest fits? They look like they're from my grandmother's era @ivepics_ ugh why do they always make Rei and Liz wear the ugliest fits? They look like they're from my grandmother's era 😭

In other news, the girl group has confirmed attendance and performance for three more award shows - the KBS Song Festival (December 16, 2022), SBS Gayo Daejeon (December 24, 2022), and the 37th Golden Disc Awards (January 7. 2023).

Poll : 0 votes