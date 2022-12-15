“What are their stylists doing?”: IVE Wonyoung’s outfit at the 2022 AAAs red carpet draws mixed reactions

The red carpet looks of After LIKE girl group IVE has constantly been making headlines for various reasons. This time, the idols became a point of debate for their styling for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (AAAs) red carpet on December 13, 2022.
All six members strutted down the red carpet in a range of outfits. Wonyoung, who was appointed the MC at the awards ceremony, wore a full off-white gown with feathers on the shoulders. Rei wore a white dress with a black bag that resembled a dog. Liz wore a black dress with a white scarf-like accessory on the front, while Yujin, Gaeul, and Leeseo wore full black outfits.
The initial reaction of K-pop fans was to call the group “Wongyoung (ft. backup dancers)” again, since she stood out the most. Despite many coming to her defense, several fans noticed that the group’s outfits as a whole looked haphazard.
Stylists for IVE once again draw flak for the group's red carpet outfits
On December 13, 2022, IVE took home three awards, including one Daesang, at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards. They bagged the award for Song of the Year for LOVE DIVE, Best New Artist (Singer), and Hot Trend (Singer). The group’s fandom looked forward to the night, but was disappointed the moment all six members walked towards the red carpet.
Starship Entertainment allegedly giving Wonyoung preferential treatment has been the topic of online chatter ever since IVE debuted. Many believe the agency does so by giving the former IZ*ONE member unique clothing in comparison to the other members. This has led to the group often being deemed as "Wonyoung (ft. her backup dancers)."
Similarly, the 2022 AAAs red carpet evoked similar reactions initially. However, the debate was soon settled as fans mentioned that Wonyoung was one of the MCs of the ceremony. They shared that the singer had to go directly to the stage after their red carpet, leaving her no time to change outfits.
Meanwhile, the five remaining members’ clothing drew a heavily cold response. Many fans commented that they believed Liz and Rei were always given outfits that never suited them and were among the worst of the lot. They were also confused about the choice of accessories. While Rei held a dog-shaped purse, Gaeul wore fancy heels.
It seemed that the group's stylists went for a black-and-white theme. However, K-pop fans commented that it looked like every member had their own stylist since all of their outfits seemed out of sync.
They even claimed that the girls’ airport and red carpet designers were a different team. The reasoning behind the same was that the group looked good in their airport ensembles but were completely off when it came to multiple red carpets.
Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions on the 2022 AAAs red carpet look of IVE below:
In other news, the girl group has confirmed attendance and performance for three more award shows - the KBS Song Festival (December 16, 2022), SBS Gayo Daejeon (December 24, 2022), and the 37th Golden Disc Awards (January 7. 2023).