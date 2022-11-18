"How can it be that empty though?": Netizens react to empty airport during IVE's Japan departure

Netizens were left confused on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after girl band IVE flew to Japan from a relatively empty Gimpo airport, despite the band's popularity in Korea.

The band's Yujin at the empty Gimpo airport. (Screenshot via YouTube/NewsenTV)

The popular six-member group made waves in the K-pop industry after their debut album ELEVEN achieved chart-topping success. It helped the girl band earn the title 'Monster Rookies.'

In Korea, artists with a large following are often greeted by their fans at airports when they depart for overseas schedules. Needless to say, after the group departed from a relatively empty airport, netizens and the band's fans were taken aback and took to social media to express their surprise.

One flabbergasted person on an online forum even wrote:

"How can it be that empty though?"

Empty airport for IVE leaves Netizens confused, speculations pour in across forums and Twitter

Many Korean and international fans were perplexed when Starship Entertainment's girl group left for Japan from an empty airport. The majority of comments on an online forum post speculated about the group and their fans.

One internet user wrote

"Why do they always hide while going around?"

While another commented that it didn't seem like the band's fans were the kind to chase around their idols.

Some fans revealed on Twitter that there was no prior announcement of the Japan trip, while others hinted at the possibility of the group's chart-topping numbers being rigged. Others praised the fans for not mobbing the artists at the airport and suggested that the practice be "normalized."

✲✚✴✘✵✚✷ @4ever1y0ung @allkpop their popularity is not real it's just made up 🤷🏻‍♀️

Ella_kim @QueenElla_kim

Ella_kim @QueenElla_kim

Maybe the rigged music charts are true afterall...🤷‍♀️

gailan @paolunan

Outsider like fans shouldnt have known the artist's schedule in the first place.

gailan @paolunan

Outsider like fans shouldnt have known the artist's schedule in the first place.

Empty airport should be the normal situation.

치타 @enhypencvlt @allkpop this is honestly a good thing no one would shove cameras to their faces, they could walk freely and have a peaceful departure

IVE's meteoric rise to fame

Comprising of Gaeul, Rei, Liz, Leeseo and former IZ*ONE members, Wonyoung and Yujin, the band shot to fame almost overnight after their debut in 2021. Their captivating visuals, confident performances and stunning choreography largely impressed both domestic and international audiences.

ELEVEN was a smash hit, winning first place 13 times on Korean music shows and charting for over ten weeks on Billboard U.S.A.’s Global 200 list. The album sold 152,229 copies in its first week, the most ever sold by a debuting artist in Korea in 2021.

IVE UPDATES 🏅 @IVEUpdates_



Fastest 4th Gen K-POP Act Song to Hits this Millestone:



🥇 LOVE DIVE — 216 days

🥈 ELEVEN — 348 days

🥉 FEVER — 465 days

#4 WANNABE — 505 days

#5 GOD’S MENU — 712 days



IVE UPDATES 🏅 @IVEUpdates_

[INFO] 'ELEVEN' by @IVEstarship has now surpassed 180 million stream on Spotify.!!🥳

Fastest 4th Gen K-POP Act Song to Hits this Millestone:

🥇 LOVE DIVE — 216 days

🥈 ELEVEN — 348 days

🥉 FEVER — 465 days

#4 WANNABE — 505 days

#5 GOD'S MENU — 712 days

#IVE #아이브

After a successful debut, the band established themselves as one of the best fourth-generation acts with the successes of their second and third most recent singles. These singles were titled LOVE DIVE and AFTER LIVE.

Commenting on their quick rise to stardom in a press conference, they said:

"It was something we did not expect and we want to thank everyone. After we were finished with the promotional activities of our debut, we gave each other feedback and promised each other that we would continue to try hard."

Two of Korea's biggest entertainment companies, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Melon Music Awards (MMA), nominated the group for Best New Female Artist. They also have a Song of the Year nomination for their second recent single.

