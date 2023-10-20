"Makes me so happy": Fans ecstatic as WayV's KUN openly supports the gay marriage of the singer Sevn Dayz with Harry Skyers

On Tuesday, October 17, WayV's KUN garnered attention for liking and commenting on the post made by the singer and songwriter, Sevn Dayz, about his marriage to his partner, Harry Skyers. As they posted pictures of their engagement that was held in Bali, Indonesia, the idol left a comment congratulating them on their marriage.

His open support towards gay marriage and the LGBTQ+ community had many of his fans from the community celebrate the same. Fans were extremely happy to see him express himself as an ally despite the backslash he might receive due to his public figure position. As soon as the news landed on the internet, fans cheered and were elated about the same.

Fans celebrate as WayV's KUN openly supports gay marriage with his Instagram comment on Sevn Dayz and Harry Skyers' post

Sevn Dayz is a popular figure in both the K-pop industry and the music industry, in general, and has collaborated with NCT and other SM artists multiple times. While the singer-songwriter recently collaborated with NCT's newest sub-unit, DOJAEJUNG for their b-side track, Kiss, he has also collaborated with WayV for the English version of their latest comeback title track, Phantom. Other works of Seven Dayz with K-pop artists include EXO's No Makeup, NCT Dream's Broken Melodies, SHINee Key's Proud, and more.

In addition to just helping with the composition of songs, the singer-songwriter is also good friends with several K-pop idols in the industry, especially with KUN and Jaehyun from NCT. There have been several instances where they shared their outings and hangout sessions through their social media accounts with the fans. Back in June of this year, Sevn Dayz posted an Instagram story of him, KUN, his partner Harry Skyers, and Adrian Gram, sharing a meal together, which warmed the hearts of many.

To add to the already beautiful friendship, following the Instagram post made by Sevn Dayz about his recent engagement with Harry Skyers, his partner, KUN liking and commenting under the post had fans tearing up. The idol commented "Congratulations" with a heart emoji under their post and the support he extended to the LGBTQ+ community and the institution of marriage within the community had fans fueling from that support.

Since many K-pop idols, despite their position as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, aren't vocal or openly supportive of the same due to the consequences their fame-filled position would face, fans were surprised to see the idol take an unafraid stance.

As they continue to celebrate KUN's congratulatory comment under Sevn Dayz's Instagram post, fans also wish the two on their newly engaged life and upcoming marriage.