“Raised the standard” – WayV’s KUN impresses fans by skydiving for the group’s recent album promotion

WayV’s KUN, the group’s leader, took album promotion to another level, literally.

On January 16, 2023, WayV posted a video on their official TikTok account in which KUN is seen skydiving with Phantom’s cover design banner. Phantom is their first release as a six-member group and arrived nearly two years after their last EP, Kick Back, in 2021.

Although the album was released on December 28 last year, the skydiving stunt has made it the talk of the town. In the video, WayV’s KUN strongly holds Phantom’s banner, flaunting it for a considerable amount of time, and lands safely in the end.

ًcoll @fentyyangx2 qian kun has raised the standard once again qian kun has raised the standard once again https://t.co/Ax8jmkKkNN

Netizens were surprised and impressed by WayV’s KUN’s creative way of promoting his group’s comeback

Making a comeback after nearly two years is a big deal, even for talented artists. For NCT’s Chinese sub-unit WayV, its leader, KUN, had bigger things planned to make sure their comeback album would go down as legendary.

The 27-year-old’s multifaceted personality isn’t a secret for fans, one of which is being a certified pilot and skydiver.

fik @moonidance taeil looks so interested when kun tell abt his skydiving license before this and today he also reply under kun's skydiving post, I believe he'll asked kun to teach him abt skydiving later on taeil looks so interested when kun tell abt his skydiving license before this and today he also reply under kun's skydiving post, I believe he'll asked kun to teach him abt skydiving later on https://t.co/MbZysE90bz

Taking things up several notches, WayV’s KUN decided to promote Phantom in arguably a never-seen-before way in the K-pop industry. He combined his love for skydiving and responsibility as a leader to skydive while holding Phantom’s poster.

The stunt came as a surprise for fans, but the idol had seemingly given them a hint before posting the official video.

On January 15, a day before the video was posted, KUN posted a video on the Bubble app. It was a video of him skydiving “from not too long ago.”

َ @wayvbbl



“i'll show you a practice video of me skydiving from not too long ago ~~ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ the practice of following a person in the sky” 230115“i'll show you a practice video of me skydiving from not too long ago ~~ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ the practice of following a person in the sky” 230115 🐻💬“i'll show you a practice video of me skydiving from not too long ago ~~ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ the practice of following a person in the sky” https://t.co/1LQRLtZ8F8

KUN’s video of skydiving with the Phantom poster the very next day left the WayV fandom in splits. They couldn’t stop gushing over the creativity and bravado of the band leader.

Many fans commented on how the idol stretched the limits of what an album promotion could look like. Others jokingly mentioned that the idol promoted it better than the band's agency SM Entertainment.

Take a look at how fans reacted to WayV’s KUN's skydiving video below:

fik @moonidance kun might be the first idol that do promotion in this level kun might be the first idol that do promotion in this level https://t.co/fKsDnCIDVD

zen ☕️ KEY 2nd repack @CHNSU97 i still find it ridiculous and can’t process. can you imagine someone promoting their group and album by holding a huge poster while skydiving. like qian kun you’re a crazy crazy man, i love you the most.

i still find it ridiculous and can’t process. can you imagine someone promoting their group and album by holding a huge poster while skydiving. like qian kun you’re a crazy crazy man, i love you the most. https://t.co/Bh2lMprWDX

sunnie 🎭 @adareten the first and only idol to ever promote their comeback's poster while skydiving oh GOD QIAN KUN YOU ARE INSANE the first and only idol to ever promote their comeback's poster while skydiving oh GOD QIAN KUN YOU ARE INSANE 😭 https://t.co/SjVZHSoNzC

Recent updates on WayV

Phantom was a much-anticipated album by WayV fans. They had high expectations of Lucas returning to the group.

SM Entertainment had announced Lucas’ hiatus in August last year after cheating and gaslighting allegations against him made headlines across the globe. There has been no word yet on when Lucas will return to group promotions.

Meanwhile, WinWin established his own one-man agency for his acting activities in China in October last year. Speculation of him leaving WayV made it into online chatter, but the agency confirmed that he would remain a member of the group.

Phantom is an eight-track album that was released on December 28, 2022. It was scheduled for release on December 9, but the date was postponed due to the national mourning period for Jiang Zemin, China’s former president. Phantom recorded the band's highest first-day sales record with 112,838 copies sold.

Poll : 0 votes