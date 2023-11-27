On November 21, 2023, BLACKPINK graced the Buckingham Palace banquet as guests alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the country's first lady, Kim Keon-hee. They were there to commemorate the 140th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with the United States.

At Buckingham Palace, the four group members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, elegantly stole the spotlight, doing justice to the royal look.

As pictures of the four idols went viral on social media, many fans started comparing BLACKPINK's dressing style to that of Princess Diana.

Fans stated that the group members are indeed fashion icons as they were able to compel fans to draw parallels with the renowned personality.

Expand Tweet

"Princess Diana would have loved BLACKPINK": Fans swoon over similarities between group members' oufits and late princess Diana

Expand Tweet

At the Buckingham Palace banquet, Lisa dressed like a princess in Georges Hobeika's strapless neckline, caped-detailed, beaded, and bleached aqua-colored tulle maxi dress. She adorned herself with Bulgari accessories, including earrings and a necklace.

To enhance her royal look, Lisa carried a Fendi white-colored glittery bag and elevated her style with heels from René Caovilla.

Meanwhile, Jennie was seen in a head-to-toe Lihi Hod's Dreams Halley Wedding Dress, walking like a princess. She enhanced her minimalistic yet stunning look with the Bouton De Camelia Ring.

Jisoo opted for a simple yet classy look, wearing Dior's Cruise 2024's black-colored dress and carrying a black handbag.

Last but not least, Rosé went for a loyal look, wearing PINIONG'S dress from their 2024 collection. She complemented her look with accessories, including a bracelet and earrings from Tiffany & Co. Rose also wore black high heels from Jimmy Choo.

As the photos went viral, fans began comparing BLACKPINK members' outfits with those of Princess Diana. Diana's blue sleeveless dress resembled Lisa's and her black and white royal dresses were similar to those of Rosé and Jennie.

Fans also noted how Jisoo twinned with the late Princess. Fans speculated that if Princess Diana were alive today, she would shower love and praise on the idols and might even present them with awards and honors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the Buckingham Palace, the group members were honored with compliments by King Charles. He acknowledged their contribution to the sustainable development of the world and stated:

"It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé better known collectively as BLACKPINK for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors"

The group recently concluded their BLACKPINK BORN PINK concert in September.