20th Century Girl new promo out, Kim Yoo-jung set to steal hearts

On October 6, 2022, Netflix released new promo for its film 20th Century Girl, and fans can't wait to watch this sweet romance unfold. The show stars Kim You-jung as Na Bo-ra, Byeon Woo-seok as Poong Woon-ho, Park Jung-woo as Baek Hyun-jin, and Roh Yoon-seo as Yeon Doo.

The movie centers on a high school girl’s journey in life and is a brilliant exploration of love, ambition, and friendships. As per Netflix, the official synopsis of 20th Century Girl reads:

"In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own."

20th Century Girl promo hints at a sweet highschool romance

20th Century Girl's promo hints at the possibility of a love square, with Bo-ra getting close to both Woon-ho and Hyun-jin to help her best friend, Jung-woo, get more information on her crush. However, things don't turn out to be as easy as they make them.

What ensues is a series of drama and misunderstandings. Moreover, the film is expected to see one of them deal with a serious illness that would require them to have surgery in the US. The promo also sees Bo-ra fall in love with Woon-ho, but her increased interest in Hyun-jin misleads Woon-ho and he confronts Bo-ra about her.

In a generic fashion that is typical of high school slice-of-life dramas, Bo-ra fails to confess the truth. Suffice it to say, not everything seems to be about the sweet experience of having a first love. In fact, there is a scene where both Bo-ra and Jung-woo seem to be heartbroken. Did they cause each other’s heartbreak, or was it influenced by someone else outside their daily lives?

The suspense around these questions would make watching the film more entertaining. Additionally, the film is set in high school, which is one of the most popular settings in K-dramas. Examples from some of the popular hits being All of Us are Dead, Extraordinary You, Love Alarm, Boys Over Flowers, Reply 1997, and many more, where high school life continues to be one of the most explored topics besides romance.

Apart from the plot and the promising cinematography, the cast of the film also increases the anticipation around the project. Kim Yoo-jung was last seen on Lovers of the Red Sky and briefly appeared in a cameo in Coupang Play’s show One Ordinary Day. The actress also starred in another film titled The 8th Night, which was released in 2021.

Byeon Woo-seok, on the other hand, was last seen in Record of Youth along with Park Bo-gum. He has quite a few projects in the pipeline, and 20th Century Girl is the first of many slated to release soon.

20th Century Girl is set to release on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

