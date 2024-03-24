2nd Gen K-pop group HIGHLIGHT's KBS Music Bank win for their latest track 'BODY' leaves members and fans emotional

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the second-generation K-pop boy group HIGHLIGHT bagged the second for their recently released track, BODY, at the KBS Music Bank. While wins at the Music Bank are usually grandly celebrated among fans, it has rarely ever brought the artists to tears unless it is their first win. However, during the veteran group's recent win, the maknae, Dongwoon, began to burst into tears as the members performed for their encore stage.

Fans were really touched by the incident and appreciated the group members for still being humble and down-to-earth despite their years of experience in the field. However, many netizens expressed that the win meant a lot to the members due to several reasons. Given that HIGHLIGHT returned with a comeback after a long time, the group isn't familiar to a lot of new K-pop fans.

Additionally, they had to compete with the well-known and famous Red Velvet soloist Wendy, who released the single Wish You Hell. Despite the several odds that played against the 2nd gen group, fans were extremely proud of the members for winning KBS' recent Music Bank broadcast by a huge margin.

HIGHLIGHT's maknae, Dongwoon, tears up as the group bags their first Music Bank win for BODY

HIGHLIGHT, formerly known as BEAST, is a five-member K-pop boy group that debuted in 2009 under CUBE Entertainment. The group initially kickstarted with six members. However, Jang Hyun-seung departed from the group in 2016, and towards the end of the year, the group switched labels to Around Us Entertainment.

As they continued their career under a new label and name, another member Yong Jun-hyung also departed the group in 2019, following the breakout of the Burning Sun scandal. Thereafter, HIGHLIGHT has been rolling out as a four-member group. While their fans continued to extend their love and support to the group, they hadn't grabbed music show awards in a long time despite consistently releasing music.

Most recently, they released their fifth mini-album, Switch On, on March 11, 2024, which garnered the attention of several netizens, especially the album's title track, BODY. HIGHLIGHT's first music broadcast appearance at SBS' Show on March 19 bagged them their first win for the track BODY where they won with a total of 8,810 points against TEMPEST’s LIGHTHOUSE and xikers’ We Don’t Stop.

As the group appeared on their second music show, the KBS Music Bank, they left home with yet another win for BODY. This time, the group won with a total of 7,255 points against Red Velvet's Wendy. Fans were extremely delighted to see the group regain their recognition and fame in the industry. The winners of music shows usually roll out an encore stage as they casually perform their winning track.

HIGHLIGHT began to playfully perform their latest track, BODY, as they teased one another. Yoseob even lifted Gikwang and continued to perform the song effortlessly, flaunting his exceptional skills. However, the Music Bank, which surely meant a lot to the group, left the maknae, Dongwoon, emotional. The idol was trying his best to hold back his tears but eventually gave up.

While his fellow members consoled him, fans could understand the meaningful stance of the win. Many netizens began to get emotional about the same while they also appreciated HIGHLIGHT for their respect for music shows even after 15 years in the industry.