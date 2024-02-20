"This is so ridiculous": Fans react as rumors around TEMPEST's Hwarang's private life surface on the internet

TEMPEST's Hwarang embroiled in club hopping rumors which led to a huge wave of reactions from fans. Hwarang's agency Yuehua Entertainment shared an official statement on the K-pop boy group's online fan cafe apologizing on behalf of the idol. They also stated that the rumors circulated online were different from reality.

Previously, a clip from a video call fan sign of the group went viral on social media garnering Korean netizens' attention. In the video shared by user @5O7BlABWxF22599 on X, the idol was seen answering a question about being spotted by a fan at a club. Hwarang was heard saying he did not do anything bad but only went there for music.

However, International fans who heard about the incident were baffled to see the accusations made about the TEMPEST member Hwarang and took to social media to share their thoughts. Many extended their support towards him, a user on X referring to the allegations said, “This is so ridiculous”.

“A GROWN MAN getting attacked for going to a club?”: Fans react as TEMPEST's Hwarang embroiled in club hopping incident

Rumors circulated on the internet regarding Hwarang's private life resulting in a massive wave of reactions from fans online. Following the incident, Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement saying the truth is different from what has been spreading online, and currently the It's Me, It's We singer is reflecting on his actions, promising not to repeat the same actions.

As translated by Soompi, the agency wrote,

“We sincerely apologize for causing trouble to fans who were concerned due to our agency artist Hwarang’s actions. The truth is different from the information circulated via social media, and Hwarang is deeply reflecting on visiting the relevant location. He has resolved to not repeat his actions, and the agency and artist Hwarang will take special care so that such actions are not repeated.”

They added further,

“We once again apologize deeply for causing concern to fans and the TEMPEST members at this time ahead of the comeback.”

As per fans, many netizens were not happy with his rumored club visit. Watching this incident unfurl many international fans were enraged as they believed it was not a huge issue for the artist to apologize. Many highlighted the age of Hwarang which is 22-years-old and emphasized that he is an adult. International netizens shared their thoughts on this saying he is of a legal age to go to clubs and his private life should be respected.

Previously, on February 19, the agency shared the concept photos featuring all the members for the group's upcoming EP. The septet is set to make a comeback on March 11, at 6 pm KST with their 5th mini album TEMPEST Voyage.