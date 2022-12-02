Circle Weekly Charts for November 20 to November 26 is out, with several fan-favorite bands topping the list. From veteran K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK to rookie band LE SSERAFIM, a diverse range of artists have featured on the list.

Established in 2010, Circle Weekly Charts is the updated version of the Gaon Chart. Intended to be South Korea's equivalent to the internationally acclaimed Billboard and Oricon charts in the United States and Japan, Gaon Chart was established by the Korea Music Content Association with support from the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Kang Daniel followed TEMPEST for best album, and Younha topped the charts of Overall Digital Circle Weekly Charts

Winning Circle Weekly Charts for the Best Album is rookie K-pop boy band TEMPEST. The group’s third album, ON and ON, was released on November 22 and jumped directly to the top of the chart, selling 86,392 copies in its first week.

ON and ON marks the first album of the boy band for holding the No.1 it on the Circle Weekly Charts. Additionally, TEMPEST's latest album topped the iTunes Top Albums rankings in several countries, including Denmark and Vietnam.

The reissued album The Story: RETOLD by Kang Daniel debuted at number two on the Circle Weekly Charts' Top Album. Following him at No. 3 is TWICE's BETWEEN 1&2, even after three months since its release. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE is at No. 4, and TO1's new mini album UP2U closes the top five albums on the list.

At the same time, Younha's Event Horizon has continued its dominance in the charts by staying at the top of both the overall Digital Chart and the Streaming Chart on the Circle Charts for the third consecutive week. Second on this week's Digital chart is LE SSERAFIM with ANTIFRAGILE, followed by (G)I-DLE with Nxde at No. 3, NewJeans with Hype Boy at No. 4, and Lim Young Woong with London Boy at No. 5.

As was the case with the overall Digital Chart, this week's top four tracks on streaming services made it to the top songs list. Reigning the charts is Event Horizon by Younha, followed by ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM, Nxde by (G)I-DLE, and Hype Boy by NewJeans taking the fourth place. Moreover, IVE's After LIKE has finally returned to the top 5.

ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM remained at the top of the Global K-Pop Chart for the second consecutive week. With Shut Down at No. 2 and PINK VENOM maintaining its No. 4 position, BLACKPINK once again dominated the list. As NewJeans' Hype Boy maintained its place at No. 5 this week, (G)I-DLE Nxde rose the ranks to make it to No. 3.

BLACKPINK kept their status atop the social list this week while BTS stayed in second.

More about TEMPEST

Debuting on March 2, 2022, TEMPEST is the new boy band from Yuehua Entertainment. The group comprises of seven members, including Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae. Interestingly, they are the first K-pop band that Yeuhua Entertainment has signed since Everglow.

TEMPEST made their entry into the music industry with their first EP (Extended Play) It's Me, It's We, which sold over 75,015 copies. Following this, the group made a comeback on August 29 with their second album Shining Up. After achieving success with the first two releases, the boy band is now back with another hit comeback with their third EP, ON and ON.

