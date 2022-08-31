3 key details about Jim Bakker-led fake COVID cure

Televangelist Jim Bakker, known for his show, The PTL Club, was convicted of fraud in 1989 and was handed a 45-year prison sentence. He was released from prison on parole after serving only five years of his sentence.

After his release from prison, he returned to televangelism and started his own religious daily talk show called The Jim Bakker Show with his second wife Lori. In February 2020, Bakker advertised a product on the show that he claimed could cure the coronavirus.

Ahead of the new episode of The Con on ABC, which focuses on Bakker, take a look at three important details pertaining to the controversial televangelist's fake COVID cure.

3 crucial details about Jim Bakker's fake COVID cure solution you need to know

1) Endorsed by a naturopathic doctor on The Jim Bakker Show

Jim Bakker promoted the controversial product, called ''Silver Solution,'' in an episode of The Jim Bakker Show, titled A Close Look at What’s Not Being Said About the Coronavirus (Day 1). In the episode, he speaks at length about the various benefits of the solution and how it helped with his throat problems. He said,

''God gave us this product, I believe.....We have it at our home, we have it in cases....We use it all the time....I mean, I don't think I'd have made it without Silver...for my throat and all....This is amazing!''

He asked Sherrill Sellman, a naturopathic doctor, if she'd recommend the solution to people, to which she responded,

''You never want to be without Silver.''

However, it's important to note that naturopathic doctors differ from medical doctors. Naturopathy is widely criticized by the medical community in the US, deeming it as ineffective or even potentially harmful.

2) Health authorities deemed it toxic

According to health authorities, the ''Silver Solution'' is a toxic substance and could permanently change the skin color of the consumer to blue after having it.

The notorious televangelist received letters of warning from the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission demanding him to stop spreading false information about the product that claimed to cure the coronavirus.

3) Claims of curing HIV

According to POZ, Sherrill Sellman mentioned that the product could cure HIV apart from SARS. She said,

''There’s so many reasons. This is a staple for your family.… It has been proven by the government that it has the ability to kill every pathogen it has ever been tested on, including SARS and HIV.''

A lawsuit was filed by the governments of Missouri and Arkansas against Jim Bakker. According to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the claims made by Bakker ''are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence'' and that ''anyone who has bought “Silver Solution” from the Jim Bakker Show should be aware that the solution does not have the potential to cure or treat coronavirus.

The lawsuit ended with a settlement that demanded Bakker and his church to pay restitution of $156,000. It also restricted them from advertising, promoting or selling the solution. Bakker continues to maintain that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

You can watch ABC's The Con - The Comeback on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

