5 Morgan Stevens roles that will always be remembered fondly

Morgan Stevens was a famous American actor primarily seen on TV shows. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1951, the actor was seen in many applaudable roles. Having been active in the industry for almost 30 years, Stevens played a wide range of characters throughout his tenure as an actor.

Here we are going to talk about 5 of them that we will remember for a long time.

5 memorable Morgan Stevens roles

1) Melrose Place

Melrose Place was a popular American TV show that aired from July 1992 to May 1999. The show starred Morgan Stevens in the role of Nick Diamond, a family attorney. Though Stevens was seen in only seven episodes of the show, his performance won the hearts of the viewers.

During his short onscreen presence, Stevens was seen playing a pivotal role in reuniting two characters, Vince Parezi, played by David Groh, and Bobby Parezi, played by John Enos III, at a funeral.

2) A Year in the Life

In the late 1980s, Morgan Stevens was a part of another American TV series, A Year in the Life. In the series, Stevens bagged the role of the character Jack Gardner, a Washington-based plastic manufacturer.

The character was a widower and Stevens pulled off his role with absolute perfection.

3) Survival Zone

Apart from TV shows, Stevens also appeared in some popular movies. One of his iconic performances was in the movie Survival Zone (1983). The movie was set in a post-nuclear era where Stevens was seen to play an important role in the face-off between a barbaric motorcycle gang and the the holocaust survivors.

The action-packed scenes were a treat to the eyes of the audience, where Stevens' performance left them mesmerized.

4) Fame

Fame was a musical drama TV show that aired during the 1980s. Stevens was seen in 3 seasons of the show playing the role of David Reardon, a teacher. His all-natural acting won the hearts of the audience.

The show also starred Carol Mayo Jenkins, Debbie Allen, and Albert Hague.

5) The Waltons

The Waltons was a historical drama show that helped Stevens leave a mark on the industry. He filled in for the role of Paul Northridge and appeared for just one episode. The show's plot revolved around a family in rural Virginia during World War 2.

Murder One, She Wrote, and One Day at a Time are some of the other shows where Stevens played a cameo.

Edited by Sabika