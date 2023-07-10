"A bit much"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans don't like new cast member Statler

Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired on TLC on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm ET. A new cast member, Statler, joined the series in the episode, and fans were immediately repulsed by her. Statler said she had ADHD and was seen eating a half-cooked pre-made meal in front of the camera.

She also admitted that she had anxiety and kept getting nervous while packing her bags, throwing things here and there. Statler repeatedly mentioned how she was into kinky s*x and visited a s*x-themed restaurant with her friend. She could not stop laughing in the confessionals and making puns in front of the production team.

Statler's friend was concerned about her as she had suffered a major heartbreak in London one year ago and was now again going to the place to be with her new lover of 7 months, Dempsey. She confessed that she was nervous about the move but was all in to sell her stuff and go to London permanently if things worked out. Dempsey did not know about her intentions.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Statler was doing too much and was tiring them with her over-enthusiasm.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are not impressed with Statler's personality

Statler revealed that she has suffered many heartbreaks and rejections in her life. She was, in fact, "rejected" by her birth parents and was adopted by another couple with two boys, who did everything better than Statler. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Statler was acting like a teenager because of her issues and was giving "catfish vibes."

KINGLEOH @KingLeoh87 #90DayFiance Statler giving off these vibes Statler giving off these vibes 😬#90DayFiance https://t.co/i7XR2DwAiB

James @JamesAMcGhee Could Dempsey be weirded out by Statler acting incredibly cringey? #90DayFiance Could Dempsey be weirded out by Statler acting incredibly cringey? #90DayFiance

LA @Corillian_Flyer Me when we got introduced to Statler #90DayFiance Me when we got introduced to Statler #90DayFiance https://t.co/d0WEU5bskm

珊珊 @NotAlwaysRong Statler is the embodiment of word vomit #90DayFiance Statler is the embodiment of word vomit #90DayFiance https://t.co/TQz8pO565g

Filmy @grooveyyy #90DayFiance At 33, when you are acting like a teenager, it is not cute Statler #90dayfiancebeforethe90days At 33, when you are acting like a teenager, it is not cute Statler #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

Statler and Dempsey have never met in-person

Statler had once faced a massive heartbreak in London when her ex-girlfriend asked her to move in but dumped her out of nowhere. Statler cried for a week after that but was sure that Dempsey had no red flags. The two met on Tinder and have been chatting and video-calling for the past seven months.

The two have been unable to communicate properly for the past month since Dempsey is in Thailand with her father. She texted Statler before boarding the flight that she might not make it in time, which caused the latter to be even more anxious.

In the next week, Statler will face some difficulty boarding the shuttle train by herself, and she will also become even more anxious about Dempsey in the hotel room alone.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET

