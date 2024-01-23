A new Jurassic World movie under production with David Koepp penning the scripts

Universal Studios confirmed on January 22, 2024, that a new film in the Jurassic World franchise is currently in development. The revelation also confirms that David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and its sequel, is set to write the script.

Although specific details about the storyline have not yet been revealed, the project is described as possibly ushering in a "new Jurassic era," indicating a departure from previous narratives. The project is reportedly well-progressed, with a potential release targeted for 2025. Additionally, Steven Spielberg will serve as executive producer through Amblin Entertainment.

What was the last Jurassic World movie about?

The last movie in the franchise was Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. The story revolves around the challenges of dinosaurs now living and hunting alongside humans worldwide. This fragile balance reshapes the future and determines whether humans remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

How many Jurassic World movies have been released so far?

At the time of writing, three movies have been released. Notably, these films are part of the larger Jurassic Park universe, which includes the original trilogy that began in 1993.

Below are all the franchise movies:

1) Jurassic World (2015): The first film in the series revitalized the franchise with a new theme park and new dinosaur threats.

2) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): This sequel explores the consequences of the park's destruction and the ethical dilemmas of saving or exploiting the dinosaurs.

3) Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): The third film revolves around humans and dinosaurs trying to coexist.

What was the original Jurassic Park trilogy about?

The original Jurassic Park trilogy, directed by Steven Spielberg and Joe Johnston, is centered around the idea of a theme park featuring cloned dinosaurs.

Below is a brief overview of all the Jurassic Park films:

1) Jurassic Park (1993): The first film introduces the theme park on Isla Nublar, where cloned dinosaurs are set to be a tourist attraction. In the movie, the park's safety protocols are tested, subsequently leading to disastrous consequences when the dinosaurs escape containment.

2) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): This sequel focuses on a second island, Isla Sorna, where dinosaurs live without human interference.

3) Jurassic Park III (2001): The third film returns to Isla Sorna, following a rescue mission to save a boy stranded on the island. Furthermore, it delves into new dangers presented by the island's dinosaur inhabitants.

The Jurassic films represent one of Universal's top-grossing franchises, driving extensive revenue not just through movie tickets but also via theme parks and toy licensing deals. According to various sources, this franchise has earned $6 billion globally at the box office.