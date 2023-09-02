Was Jimmy Buffett in Jurassic World? Revisiting his character as fans remember legendary musician's cameo scene

Jimmy Buffett reportedly passed away on September 1, 2023, from unknown causes at the age of 76 - the news of which was revealed on his official pages on different social media platforms. Although Buffett was a popular musician, he also made cameo appearances in a few films, including Jurassic World, where he appeared as a bartender.

While the news of Buffett’s death went viral online, netizens began to recall the scene from Jurassic World. A fan named Lee Daugherty shared a Facebook postm captioning with:

“Jimmy Buffett had one second of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. Thanks for the music, Jimmy!”

Years later, Jimmy Buffett’s cameo in Jurassic World has become a hot topic of discussuion among netizens as they pay tribute to them

Although Jimmy Buffett made a cameo appearance for a few seconds in Jurassic World, it soon became a talk of the town. Now, years later, as the actor passed away, this cameo is again being discussed once again as his fans pay tribute to him.

Buffett had a screen time of 0.25 seconds, and netizens recalled the moment on Twitter as the news of Jimmy’s death went viral:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although Jurassic World is remembered for the lead characters, Jimmy’s cameo appearance became popularly known as “Margarita Man.” He played the role of a bartender who was carrying two margaritas when the pterosaurs were attacking the crowd inside the park.

In one of the sequences from the film, the Indominus Rex breaks into an aviary, releasing the Pteranodons and Dimorphodons into the entire park. While the creatures attack the crowd, the camera focuses on Main Street where a man tries to save two margaritas.

IMDb has referred to Buffett as “Running Park Visitor with Margarita Drinks.” The actor's Facebook page also has a behind-the-scenes featurette where he is credited as Jim Butku in the film. According to CinemaBlend, Jimmy was a close friend of producer Frank Marshall and later performed with his band at the afterparty of the film’s premiere.

Jimmy Buffet is the owner of restaurants like Margaritaville Café, and it was director Colin Trevorrow’s idea to add a similar place to the film. Surprisingly, the bartender later became popular for being featured in trivia videos and memes.

Jurassic World was released on June 12, 2015, and collected around $1 billion at the box office. It was followed by two sequels, released in 2018 and 2022.

Jimmy Buffett was known for his successful work as a musician and businessman

Buffett started his career as a musician during the 60s, and his first album was titled Down to Earth. This was followed by his second album, A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean, which was released in 1973 and reached on top of Billboard charts.

The actor soon started working as an author, having published his memoir, A Pirate Looks at Fifty. Repo Man and Hawaii Five-0 are a few of the film and TV projects where he made cameo appearances.

In 1987, he launched the Margaritaville Café and was the owner of LandShark Bar & Grill. Apart from pursuing a career in real estate, Buffet also formed a record label called Margaritaville Records.