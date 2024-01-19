"A promising journey": BTS Jimin reveals his wish to challenge new things in the latest Harper's BAZAAR Japan interview, sending fans into a frenzy

A global K-pop sensation and Tiffany & Co. spokesperson BTS' JIMIN was photographed before enlisting in the military. On December 12, 2023, the star joined the military. Before that, he appeared in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR Japan with writer Aoko Matsuda while sporting a free-spirited Tiffany necklace. The interview was published on January 19, 2024.

When asked whether he had developed any new skills or qualities that let the idol understand that his solo career allowed him to accomplish something of this calibre. In response, Jimin stated that while his solo album FACE was his first try, he is sure that this endeavour would enable him to do a great deal more in the future. He said:

"It was my first attempt at something, but through that attempt I'm sure I'll be able to do many more things in the future. I wanted to take on the challenge and grow even further."

Fans were in awe of the latest edition of Harper's BAZAAR Japan featuring the BTS worldwide phenomenon on its cover issue and wrote:

"His presence is different": ARMYs overwhelmed as Harper's BAZAAR Japan releases the interview with Jimin

In the past, Jimin ensured that his posts on social media accurately expressed his intent, even when they were digitally translated into many languages. This practice quickly gained popularity among his followers. Aoko Matsuda, who praised the idol's proficiency in Japanese, wanted to know how he came to have such an astute and considerate attitude to language.

As published in by Harper's BAZAAR Japan on January 19, 2024, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper mentioned that since he is lacking in various other aspects, he tries his best to let his fans know his gratitude towards them. Jimin said:

"I would appreciate it if you think so. There are areas that I still lack. I think the fans will be more generous with the way they watch it (lol)." (as published by Harper's BAZAAR Japan)

BTS commemorated the 10th anniversary of its debut in 2023. Jimin claimed that nothing has changed despite the band having made their debut 10 years ago. He underlined that they should keep doing what they have always done and put in great effort to demonstrate their love for their ARMYs even more.

He made a connection between his promise of never changing for his fans and his solo song Promise, asserting that neither of them should drastically change as he will be back from the military soon. Jimin said:

"Even though we have reached our 10th anniversary since our debut, nothing will change. We will continue to do what we have always done, and we will work hard to show you something even better. I would like to say that we should not change much from what we have now." (as published by Harper's BAZAAR Japan)

Several fans were moved to tears as they read the latest interview of the BTS lead singer and main dancer. ARMYs flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts and heartfelt emotions. Many of them rejoiced over the anticipation of the artist's upcoming second solo album while others praised his art, his kindness, his global influence, and more.

BTS Jimin looks regal while flaunting a $93,843 worth Tiffany Brooch as he gets candid in Harper's BAZAAR Japan interview

During his exclusive interview with Harper's BAZAAR Japan, BTS member and global icon, Park Jimin, expressed that lately, he has been accepting each day as they come along with its struggle.

Continuing his chain of thoughts, the artist and songwriter elaborates that his acceptance of each and every emotion has enabled him to overcome hardships which gave birth to his critically acclaimed and awarded debut solo album FACE. He said:

"Doesn't everyone have a bright side and a dark side inside? And everyone has good times and hard times. However, when we are in a good mood, we feel happiness, and when we are in a bad mood, we feel happiness. It's a struggle. I think my way of coping is to accept each moment as it is." (as published by Harper's BAZAAR Japan)

For the photo shoot, Jimin was seen flaunting the Tiffany Lock which stands for connection and relationships. The distinctive features of the classic design include the way the diamonds are placed and the use of several base metals, including rose and yellow gold.

The pendant Tiffany Rock (RG x Diamond) costs $21,136.48, the Tiffany Bangle costs $38,931, and the Tiffany 2-Finger Ring (RG x Diamond) costs $8,306.

He also donned the following brooches: the one below "Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock" (YG x PT x Diamond x Amethyst x Pink Sapphire) costing a whopping $93,843.46 and the Top "Jean Schlumberger Paris Frame" (YG x Diamond) that is priced at $31,899.36 approximately.

Meanwhile, BTS' Park Jimin has successfully graduated from his basic military training on January 17, 2024, and was awarded the division's commander's commendation for his exemplary performance. He has been deployed to the 5th Infantry Division post his graduation ceremony.