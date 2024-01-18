"He's an angel": Fans emotional as fellow recruit reveals BTS Jimin gives up his cell phone time to help other soldiers call their loved ones

After enlisting on December 12, 2023, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completed their training and graduated as trainees on January 17, 2024. According to reports, both reported for duty on January 18 at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Centre in Yeoncheon, where they will, by happenstance, join their colleague, Jin, who works there as an assistant instructor.

Meanwhile, on January 18, a Twitter account, @DawnieJiminie, posted a translation about a fellow military soldier who had shared about Jimin's kindness. As per the recruit, the BTS idol would often help his comrades by sacrificing his cell phone time so that other soldiers could talk to their loved ones even more. He wrote,

“My brother always talked about Jimin helping him and others in need, always buying him extra food whenever he could to the convenience store, and giving up his cell phone time to help a few of his teammates spend time with friends, family, and loved ones. I was able to talk to people."

As a result, the BTS ARMY was moved to tears and hailed the Like Crazy singer-songwriter as an angel who takes care of everyone around him.

"Respected by all generations": Fans laud Jimin's selfless nature to go above and beyond to help people around him

On January 18, a Twitter account shared the English translation of the post the soldier's sibling shared. As per the family member, their brother, who serves alongside Jimin, told his family over the phone about the idol's kindness. The soldier shared that the BTS idol often bought him extra food from the convenience store and helped other soldiers every time.

The soldier mentioned that the BTS idol helped him with his studies, which led to him graduating in the top ten students of his class. He continued by stating that his parents went to the Like Crazy singer's parents during the graduation ceremony on January 17 and expressed gratitude to them. He said,

"Thanks to Jimin, my younger brother graduated in the top 10 of his class. Because of all this, my parents went to Jimin and his parents and thanked them for being so polite. When I saw Jimin in person, he was really funny, he was tall and handsome, and his smile was really kind. The parents of other recruits also expressed their gratitude to Jimin, and Jimin seemed touched by everything.”

For the unversed, as per South Korean military rule and country law, every non-disabled man must enlist in the armed forces and serve a mandatory term of 18 to 21 months. After enrolling, each recruit has to go through a five-week basic training. After completing it, they are deployed to other battalions or divisions to carry out their military duties.

During the five-week basic training period, recruits in boot camps (training centers) can use their phones for one hour on weekends and holidays to speak to their family. As per Yonhap News, this new rule was updated in the South Korean armed forces on July 3, 2023.

Hence, speaking to their family members, friends, and loved ones only for an hour on weekends is a huge thing for the soldiers. When fans and admirers of the FACE singer-songwriter learned that he would sacrifice his chance to speak to his family and friends just so that his comrades could talk to their family members for extended periods, they were moved to tears.

They went to Twitter, shared the snippet of the soldier, and wrote that the BTS idol is heaven-sent and an angel. The BTS ARMY were emotional when they came across another story of the idol's relentless kindness and selfless act.

On January 17, the FACE singer completed their military training, marking a significant career turning point. As a result, they could report for active service on January 18. He shared a heartfelt handwritten message on Weverse, the official fan community app, to commemorate this momentous occasion with their devoted fan base.

Furthermore, the Like Crazy singer was given a merit award by the division commander during the graduation ceremony, which was granted to the trainee who placed first out of all the trainees. In addition to perks like early promotion, four nights and five days of vacation are typically awarded as part of the ultimate prize for winning the division commander's commendation.

BTS' Park Ji-min is speculated to release a second solo album in 2024 via digital release. However, there hasn't been any official announcement from HYBE yet. However, as per South Korean outlet Daishin Securities, the FACE singer and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper is speculated to be one of the three BTS members to release a solo album in 2024.