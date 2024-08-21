"A real American family" — Internet reacts to Doug Emhoff's kids Cole and Ella speaking candidly about their dad before DNC speech

Doug Emhoff's children, Cole and Ella, shared a heartwarming message for their father ahead of his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday (August 20) in Chicago.

The official X account for Emhoff's office shared a short clip featuring Cole and Ella's words for their father, with netizens taking to the platform to react to it. The video appeared to be shot by Cole Emhoff, who focused the camera on his sister Ella for her to say a few words.

On being asked about her thoughts on her father, Ella said:

"You know I think he's a very empowering person. And I think we're really going to see that with his speech, which I feel like I am going to cry. I just have a little feeling."

Ella and Cole discussed how it is "weird" for them to see their father's "goofy face" on live television. The two siblings also mentioned that the same applies to Kamala, as they are both "their parents".

Expand Tweet

The video then features Doug Emhoff, who joined his kids on camera to discuss his thoughts about his speech. The Second Gentleman revealed that he would love to help his wife win his election and wants to speak about what she's doing for the country. Ella and Cole supported his views, calling him the "best dad in the world."

Netizens on X reacted to the video shared by Emhoff, sharing their best wishes and being in awe of the family's bonding. Here are some of the reactions:

"A real American family. Take note Donald." an X user said.

Expand Tweet

"You guys are awesome and so Americana," a netizen added.

"Aww, that's so sweet! Family love and support mean everything. Keep shining, you've got your biggest fans right behind you," another user opined.

"You seem like a nice guy. I'm sorry you & the kids have to listen to people disparage her based on her gender, skin color, her IQ etc. The other side seems to think that's so appealing to people it will gain them votes. I'm voting for your wife (PS I'm a former Trump supporter)," an individual shared.

"Who’s the parent here? Good grief," a user joked.

Netizens continued to react, mostly appreciating Doug and Kamala's family bonding.

"We got you Doug! 😎💙🇺🇸You're gonna be great and if anyone says anything...I'm not using the words curb stomp but...," a fan wrote.

"Families who actually like each other feel like such a stark freaky contrast to the Trump's. They are so flipping weird," a netizen commented.

"Love this!!! Authentic and warm! You’re gonna kill it soon to be first gentleman," a person mentioned.

"This is super cute. They’re so normal lol," a fan shared.

Cole and Ella Emhoff are Doug Emhoff's children from his former wife, Kerstin Emhoff. After the children shared their message for their father and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Second Gentleman addressed the crowd at the DNC in Chicago for the first time.

Doug Emhoff addressed the crowd at the DNC ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections

Vice President Harris Departs For Philadelphia To Introduce Gov. Tim Walz As Her Running Mate. - Source: Getty

During his address at the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Doug Emhoff took the stage to support his wife, Kamala Harris to win the 2024 Presidential elections. The Second Gentleman considered Harris one of his biggest support systems in raising his two children.

Speaking on stage, Emhoff said:

“She [Kamala Harris] stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well but hates when they’re treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity and just how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength.”

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris married 10 years ago and will celebrate their anniversary on August 22. It is coincidentally the same day Harris is set to formally address the people after accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for President.

Expand Tweet

Doug Emhoff further credited his wife for fighting against antisemitism, claiming that the Vice President encouraged him to continue his fight against the evil. The Second Gentleman is the first Jewish spouse of a President or a Vice President of the United States.

"Kamala has fought against antisemitism and all forms of hate her whole career. She’s the one who encouraged me, as second gentleman, to take up that fight, which is so personal to me,” he said.

Doug Emhoff also mentioned his parents, Michael and Barbara Emhoff, who were present in the VIP suite to hear his speech. Harris's husband revealed that his mother is the only one who believes the Vice President is the lucky one to have married him.

Doug Emhoff also credited his former wife, Kerstin Emhoff, for cooperating with him and Kamala Harris for parenting his children, Cole and Ella. Emhoff also specifically appreciated Kamala Harris's laugh, which has recently become the topic of multiple memes online.

“You know that laugh. I love that laugh,” the Second Gentleman said.

Doug Emhoff also referred to Harris as a joyful warrior, indicating that she is a strong woman who can smell weakness. The Vice President will contest against Republican nominee Donald Trump for the US 2024 Presidential elections this November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback