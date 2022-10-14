"A repeat offender who's been behaving atrociously": Issa Rae tears into Ezra Miller and Hollywood, receives support from fans online

American actress Issa Rae has called out Hollywood for trying to save Ezra Miller, who has been making headlines for his controversial antics.

In an interview published on October 13 with Elle Magazine, the 37-year-old star shared her thoughts on how the film industry is "regressing, depressingly" while trying to "protect offenders" like Miller.

“There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences.”

Although Issa Rae said it is "entirely fair" for the investigations to be done, she feels it is "extremely important" to listen to women.

“I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.”

Further calling out Hollywood and suggesting ways to help women, Issa Rae added:

“That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders. So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

Twitter supported Issa Rae for calling out the film industry

After Issa Rae's interview with Elle went viral, Twitterati backed the Insecure actress for standing up for the women and for calling out Hollywood. Several people also called out Warner Bros. Studios for going ahead with The Flash with Miller in the lead.

Ezra Miller has been in news for all the wrong reasons

Ezra Miller has been controversial since last year, when they were arrested in Hawaii twice for harassment and disorderly conduct. They were also charged with second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Later that year, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor was charged with felony burglary for reportedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont house. Miller was also accused of housing a young mother and her kids on their Vermont farm, which has been dubbed "unsafe."

Miller was also captured on video choking a woman outside an Icelandic bar, and has been accused of running an alleged cult and grooming young girls.

After a slew of these alleged accusations, Miller issued an apology stating that they were seeking treatment for having “complex mental health issues.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller will next be seen in The Flash, which is set to release on June 23, 2023.

