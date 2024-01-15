"A successful fangirl": Fan reacts as LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin's old Tweets from her BTS fan account resurfaces

LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin has once again gained attention from BTS fans as her old Tweets resurfaced on the internet. It is no surprise that the LE SSERAFIM member is a BTS ARMY, as many of her old Tweets from her now-deleted Twitter or X account showcasing her love for the group started resurfacing.

Recently, many fans discovered this fact about the UNFORGIVEN singer and could not seem to contain their happiness.

Yunjin debuted in 2022 under Source Music with the girl group LE SSERAFIM and is known for her amazing performances. Following this, the singer has had a huge impact on fans. Learning that she is a follower of the Yet to Come singers, many fans expressed their pride in her. A fan on the X complimented her, saying:

“A successful fangirl.”

“This girl is slaying”: Fans ecstatic finding out about LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin's now deleted BTS fan account on Twitter

A fan on Twitter discovered some of the old Tweets made by Yunjin before she made her official debut in 2022. Many believe the Tweets were made even before she participated in the idol survival program Produce 48.

The ANTIFRAGILE singer is seen posing for the ARSD or ARMY Selca Day, a day celebrated among BTS fans on every first Tuesday of a month. The fans pose for photos imitating their idol wearing similar outfits and upload them on the X.

While looking at the photos, fans found out her bias was V, aka Kim Taehyung, as she was seen following his style for the photos. Although some ARMY knew that Yunjin was a part of the septet's fandom, only recently have many fans found out about this.

Fans expressed their happiness on social media, and many praised Yunjin for successfully debuting under the same agency as BTS.

Previously, Yunjin has been seen performing BTS songs during her trainee days and was witnessed cheering for the boy group at their concert. After her debut, Yunjin performed the hit track Spring Day along with fellow member Chaewon and other idols like Moonbyul of MAMAMOO, WOODZ, and more.

About LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin

Yunjin is a South Korean singer-songwriter under the girl group LE SSERAFIM. She has showcased her talents not only as a member of the group but also as an individual artist. She has released some amazing self-composed songs under the HUH YUNJIN on Spotify, like I ≠ Doll, Raise your glass, love you twice and more.

Moreover, she is also featured on American singer Max's upcoming title song, STUPID IN LOVE, on the album LOVE IN STEREO, which is set to be released on February 16.