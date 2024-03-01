"A tremendous victory for Hamas": George Galloway winning Rochdale by-election divides the internet

Former Labour MP George Galloway emerged victorious at the Rochdale by-election on February 29, 2024, securing almost 40% of the total votes in an election marred by controversy due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Leading the Workers Party of Britain to a sweeping victory, George Galloway took shots at Labour leader Keir Starmer in his victory speech, claiming that his victory was for Gaza.

Galloway's sweeping victory of 12,335 votes gave him a 5697-vote majority, a number much higher than predicted. His win at the Rochdale by-election elicited mixed reviews from social media, with one user calling it:

"A tremendous victory for Hamas."

Netizens react to George Galloway's win at the Rochdale by-election

George Galloway's landslide victory at the Rochdale by-election drew mixed responses from the residents of Rochdale and also from netizens on social media. According to Sky News, residents in the constituency compared the by-election to a "pantomime" and complained about the lack of credible contestants to serve what they dubbed "the forgotten corner of England."

Social media was filled with varying reactions, ranging from people congratulating Galloway to claiming that British politics got worse. Here are some of the reactions from X.

According to Sky News, a spokesperson for the Labour Party claimed that Galloway was "only interested in stoking fear and division." They added:

"As an MP he will be a damaging force in our communities and public life."

Reform UK candidate Simon Danczuk, who ran alongside Galloway in the by-election, accused the former Labour MP of being the "MP for Gaza" rather than the MP for the Greater Manchester town.

George Galloway accused Starmer of "enabling" the conflict in Gaza

According to The Guardian, George Galloway claimed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will "pay a high price" for "enabling" the ongoing conflict in Gaza in his victory speech. He continued:

“Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza. You will pay a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Gaza, in the Gaza Strip.”

This comes after the Labour Party's reticence to back a Gaza ceasefire for months after the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October 2023, leading to Starmer having an in-party rebellion in his hands in November. Starmer later changed his tune and proposed an amendment for a Gaza ceasefire to go to vote in February to potentially avoid another revolt.

Galloway's smooth sailing to victory was backed by the sheer chaos and controversy that surrounded the by-election when Labour candidate Azhar Ali was suspended when some anti-Semitic remarks he made about the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel came to light.

According to GB News, George Galloway's victory speech was interrupted by a Just Stop Oil protestor, who heckled Galloway for being a climate change denier, before being escorted out by security.

“George Galloway, you took away our future. You are a climate change denier. You said in the hustings that you wanted to extract oil from the North Sea and all the coal from under our feet," - she heckled before security intervened.

The Rochdale by-election was triggered after Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, elected in 2019, died on January 17, mere days after announcing that he was afflicted with an incurable form of leukemia.