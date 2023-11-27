“A victim of master manipulation”: Tink revealing relationship with Hitmaka is also a business makes netizens irate

A video posted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram showed singer Tink with producer Hitmaka. The singer and producer have worked with each other in the past. However, rumors of them having dated recently surfaced online after the singer, in an interview with WGCI's The Morning Show, called Hitmaka her "dawg" and "special friend."

Expand Tweet

Her "business relationship" comment got a lot of reaction from netizens.

Netizens call the rapper out (image via @clapfortee on Instagram)

She also went on to ask Hitmaka in the video, why he posts their messages and said that he shouldn't be going on Instagram and making their texts public.

"She keep mixing business with pleasure and thats her problem" - say netizens about Tink

The video posted on November 23 showed the pair together as the singer discussed her relationship with the producer where she said:

"I think people don't understand that it is a business relationship. So in the midst of you making posts and everything. People need to know that on top of a lot it's a business relationship. I don't want no negativity. Yo I really want peace, it's thanksgiving, it's a holiday season."

Many netizens went on to make comments on Tink's claims of them having a business relationship. Some even pointed out that the relationship between the two was very un-business relationship-like. Many netizens were not convinced of Tink's claims of both being involved in a business relationship.

On September 9, Tink went on an Instagram live and explained to her audience that the two had allegedly broken up. She also explained that the two coincidentally ended up in the same restaurant and got into a verbal spat after which Tink went on to admit that although she got "physical" with Hitmaka, he didn't lay a hand on her.

However, the recent video has fans believing otherwise, while some disapproved of them allegedly getting back together.

Netizens don't believe the rapper (image via @jmeeee_ on Instagram)

Another user expresses disapproval (image via @tiffybaee on Instagram)

Another user disapproves of business relationship between the two (image via @styleandpoise on Instagram)

A user points out the physical altercation between the two (image via @jabbathaslut12_ on Instagram)

Others blame the singer (image via @goldishbarbie on Instagram)

Another user asks to keep their relationship private (image via @pretty_racks_ on Instagram)

Another users calls the singer out (image via @shanexgreg on Instagram)

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the singer and producer first met when they first worked on Tink's summer-themed album, Heat of the Moment in 2021. Although their professional collaborations were public, their personal dating life was just revealed recently in September when the two got into a spat online.

Hitmaka has a dating history where domestic abuse has been prevalent. An ex-girlfriend, Masika Kalysha in 2014 had told the police that the producer had flown into a drunken rage after his card was declined in New York's Gershwin Hotel, and had grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the floor, and hit her.