Is Hitmaka Yung Berg? Tink drama explored in wake of latter's allegations

American rapper Tink slammed record producer Hitmaka, a.k.a. Yung Berg over alleged altercation allegations. In a lengthy rant over the weekend on her Instagram Live session, the 28-year-old personality said that she had kept mum about their relationship with one another but they fell out in May 2023 after she decided to work on her album alone.

She also claimed that Hitmaka wanted $2 million from her which she refused to give him, and added that the alleged altercation was physical from her side but not his. In a video shared by Instagram gossip blog The Shade Room, Tink said:

"I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical. Don't play with me, and please, don't get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this s**t, just understand you're foul. That's all I need you to know. You tweaking with a real b***h, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you."

She added that people had warned him to let go of the incident while asking her to be careful while working with him.

"I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain't nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that's it. New music is on the way."

Yes, Hitmaka's other name is Yung Berg

Born on September 9, 1985, Hitmaka was born as Christian J. Ward. In a 2013 interview, he explained why he changed his stage name to Yung Berg stating that people were more focused on the "trivial s**t," rather than his work. He said that, as Yung Berg, he has had many platinum and added:

"I just think that I had to show people like, alright, let me get behind the scenes real quick and do these records with all these people and then re-emerge on the scene so people could respect me for my cr*p."

As for Tink's alleged allegations against Berg, the 38-year-old responded to them on the same via his Instagram handle. Taking to his Instagram stories, the record producer said that he “stands on being real” and refused to not take any action against Tink's accusations.

The producer hinted that he would take the claims to lawyers in order to seek legal action against the Fake Love artist. He said:

“She gonna have to pay. I don’t even know what that girl talking about.”

In addition, Hitmaka said that while he and Tink had a wonderful professional connection, things had soured when money was brought up. The relationship ended in the previously described violent incident.

As for his professional career, Yung Berg was a producer as well as a rapper in the late 2000s. Among his producing credits are many songs on Nicki Minaj's first studio album The Pinkprint, released in 2012, as well as hits for French Montana, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and others.