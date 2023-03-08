"A war crime in broad daylight": Tymofiy Shadura video sparks outrage as Ukraine POW is executed

A video of a Ukrainian soldier, identified as Tymofiy Shadura, reportedly being shot dead by the Russian army has been widely circulating on the internet. In the 12-second video, Shadura was seen unarmed and in a uniform on which the Ukrainian flag could be seen. The soldier was seen smoking a cigarette in the forest area. Tymofiy Shadura was heard saying, "Glory to Ukraine," before shots were fired. The soldier can be seen falling down, dead.
The man filming the video was also heard saying, "die, bit*h." The video has since gone viral on the internet and is drawing netizens' reactions. One social media user condemned the horrendous incident and called it "a war crime in broad daylight."
Soon after the video came to light, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an address on Monday and said that they will obtain justice for the hero.
Tymofiy Shadura, 41, went missing on February 3 during heavy fighting that took place near the eastern city of Bakhmut. The identity of the soldier was confirmed by his sister, Olga, who referred to the now-viral video and said,
"One hundred per cent, it’s my brother. Those are his eyes, his voice, and the way he smoked a cigarette.”
Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade also shared a Facebook post about the same and wrote,
"According to preliminary data, the dead is a soldier of the 30th separate mechanízovannoí ду brigade Timofiy Mykolajovich Shadura. The soldier is considered missing since February 3, 2023, after fighting in the area of Bakhmut city."
It was further mentioned,
"Currently, the body of our soldier is in temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation about the person will be established after the body is returned and the relevant examinations are carried out."
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers killed a warrior who said it to their faces, "Glory to Ukraine."
The President further said,
"I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: 'Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine!"
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also shared a tweet and shared a viral video, and in the caption, he wrote that this is another proof that this war is genocidal.