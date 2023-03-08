"A war crime in broad daylight": Tymofiy Shadura video sparks outrage as Ukraine POW is executed

A video of a Ukrainian soldier, identified as Tymofiy Shadura, reportedly being shot dead by the Russian army has been widely circulating on the internet. In the 12-second video, Shadura was seen unarmed and in a uniform on which the Ukrainian flag could be seen. The soldier was seen smoking a cigarette in the forest area. Tymofiy Shadura was heard saying, "Glory to Ukraine," before shots were fired. The soldier can be seen falling down, dead.

The man filming the video was also heard saying, "die, bit*h." The video has since gone viral on the internet and is drawing netizens' reactions. One social media user condemned the horrendous incident and called it "a war crime in broad daylight."

Soon after the video came to light, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an address on Monday and said that they will obtain justice for the hero.

Social media users mourn the death of Ukrainian soldier Tymofiy Shadura

As the video of the execution of the Ukrainian soldier went viral on the internet, netizens were quick enough to react to that. Several social media users mourned his demise and said that justice needs to be served.

May God bless the soul of brave Ukrainian soldier Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura.Slava Ukraini!

may this courageous soldier will never ever forgotten, just like the fallen ukrainian heroes.



In the video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen smoking a cigarette in a trench. He says "glory to Ukraine" before being shot with automatic weapons.

Will this photo be the equivalent of Capa's iconic fallen soldier, during the Spanish Civil War? The defiance, the limitless courage and this 'Slava Ukraini' called out just before being killed - tonight, all friends of #Ukraine around the world reply to this hero: Heroyam Slava!

40-year-old Tymofiy Shadura was captured near Vuhledar, in the Donetsk region.



Rest In Power

#SlavaUkraini

Not Vladimir Vichenko.

UKR authorities have identified the Ukrainian prisoner of war who was murdered on video by Russian soldiers after bravely saying "Glory to Ukraine" as Tymofiy Shadura from the 30th Mechanized Brigade who went missing near Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian soldier, unarmed and murdered in cold blood by russians, whose last words were "Слава Україні!", was identified as Tymofiy Shadura (Тимофій Шадура). He was identified by his sister.

Tymofiy will be awarded Hero Of Ukraine title.

Tymofiy will be awarded Hero Of Ukraine title.

Героям слава! Update:The Ukrainian soldier, unarmed and murdered in cold blood by russians, whose last words were "Слава Україні!", was identified as Tymofiy Shadura (Тимофій Шадура). He was identified by his sister.Tymofiy will be awarded Hero Of Ukraine title.Героям слава! https://t.co/wBRxhCqjpn

Tymofiy Shadura was a member of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Volodymyr Zelensky's army

Tymofiy Shadura, 41, went missing on February 3 during heavy fighting that took place near the eastern city of Bakhmut. The identity of the soldier was confirmed by his sister, Olga, who referred to the now-viral video and said,

"One hundred per cent, it’s my brother. Those are his eyes, his voice, and the way he smoked a cigarette.”

Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade also shared a Facebook post about the same and wrote,

"According to preliminary data, the dead is a soldier of the 30th separate mechanízovannoí ду brigade Timofiy Mykolajovich Shadura. The soldier is considered missing since February 3, 2023, after fighting in the area of Bakhmut city."

It was further mentioned,

"Currently, the body of our soldier is in temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation about the person will be established after the body is returned and the relevant examinations are carried out."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers killed a warrior who said it to their faces, "Glory to Ukraine."

The President further said,

"I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: 'Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine!"

Dmytro Kuleba @DmytroKuleba Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying "Glory to Ukraine". Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice. Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying "Glory to Ukraine". Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also shared a tweet and shared a viral video, and in the caption, he wrote that this is another proof that this war is genocidal.

