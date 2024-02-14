"Absolutely abhorrent savagery": 12-year-old Sidra Hassouna's video sparks mass outrage in wake of Rafah airstrike 

X users have been taking to the social networking site to share the story of Sidra Hassouna. The 12-year-old was reportedly found dead and hanging by a fence. It comes amid the Gaza-Israel conflict, with claims that the former is planning a ground offensive in Rafah making headlines.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses the Israel-Palestine conflict and its jarring content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

X user @abierkhatib was one of the many who took to the internet to share a video by @nuggets_on_a_roof. The latter said in a TikTok video:

“Her name is Sidra Hassouna. Sidra Hassouna’s body is forever seared into my brain. For any of you who don’t know what the f**k I am talking about, I am talking about the child yesterday that was pinned to the wall, hanging from the wall, with her limbs cut off. "

"A child…! The dehumanization of Palestinians has reached a level that we cannot fathom. To butcher a child and to leave her body hanging off a wall, limbs cut off, do you hear the words coming out of my mouth? So f**king talk to me like you know we’re in a genocide.” It continues.

Social media page @stairwayto3dom also shared that X had deleted a video of Sidra Hassouna’s body because “THEY WANT THE WORLD TO FORGET WHAT HAPPENED!”

“Another innocent life needlessly extinguished”: Netizens left infuriated after Sidra Hassouna’s story goes viral

Internet users could not fathom what they saw online, with many expressing shock over the assaults on Palestinians. Others also shared their heartbreak over Hassouna’s death on the internet. A few reactions read:

In the wake of the youngster’s passing, there has been an outpouring of advocacy for Gaza worldwide. No news outlet had reported on Hassouna’s death at the time of writing this article.

Hamas releases statement following assault on Rafah city

According to CNN, more than 100 people were killed in Rafah following the Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military confirmed the assault on what they said were targeted areas in Rafah. They also claimed to have rescued two hostages between the ages of 60 and 70 in the city.

Following the attack on the city, Hamas released a statement condemning the “horrific massacre.” They said the Israeli military attack on the city of Rafah:

“And its horrific massacres against defenseless civilians and displaced children, women, and the elderly... is considered a continuation of the genocidal war and the forced displacement attempts it is waging against our Palestinian people.”

Last week, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the IDF was making its way to Rafah, which was “Hamas’ last bastion.” The leader added that the military was ordered to evacuate Rafah citizens as well.

Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry has announced that more than 28,000 people have been killed in the Gaza city since October 7.

