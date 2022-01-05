Actress Kim Mi Soo dies at 31: Tributes pour in as 'Snowdrop' star passes away

It's truly a sad day for the South Korean entertainment industry, as they lost a rising star, actress Kim Mi Soo at the early age of 31 (Korean age). On January 5, 2022, her agency announced her sudden demise. Earlier today, the actress' agency, Landscape Entertainment, issued a statement to Star News. The statement mentions,

Landscape Entertainment statement (Image via Star News Korea)

"Hello, we are Landscape Entertainment, Actress Kim Min Soo's Agency. We have come to bring you some very heartbreaking news. Actress Kim Mi-soo suddenly left our side on January 5th. The bereaved family is currently in a very heartwrenching situation due to the sudden tragedy. "

"We earnestly ask you to refrain from reporting rumors or speculation so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and sorrow, can pay tribute to the deceased. The funeral will be held privately and quietly according to the wishes of the bereaved family. We send our deepest condolences to the deceased and family."

Media sources have divulged the young actress' funeral to be held privately at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. The cause of her sudden death is yet to be revealed. Grieving netizens and fans have begun to express their feelings on social media.

Netizens express their condolences for Actress Kim Mi Soo

Fans and netizens are still recovering from shock over the unexpected demise of K-drama star Kim Mi Soo. They took to the internet to express their grief and sorrow. They wish for the actress to rest in peace and in heaven. Many have shared clips of the actress in her latest role in popular drama, Snowdrop.

¹¹⁸ @taestanny you are loved kim mi soo, you did so well in snowdrop. my deepest condolences to her family and closed one’s. you are loved kim mi soo, you did so well in snowdrop. my deepest condolences to her family and closed one’s. https://t.co/aD9GxJk0FC

Saranghaeyo Oppa @SaranghaeyOppaa According to OSEN, actress Kim Mi Soo who played Ye Jung Min in snowdrop has passed away at the age of 31.



REST IN PARADISE OUR ANGEL ☹️ According to OSEN, actress Kim Mi Soo who played Ye Jung Min in snowdrop has passed away at the age of 31. REST IN PARADISE OUR ANGEL ☹️ https://t.co/EMBul7PuES

barbara @barbslovesick we didn't expect this. this is actually shocking. deepest condolence, kim mi soo. watching snowdrop will be more painful right now :< we didn't expect this. this is actually shocking. deepest condolence, kim mi soo. watching snowdrop will be more painful right now :< https://t.co/SPRYEqMcmT

Rest in Peace, Actress Kim Mi Soo. 🕊 You will always have a special place in our hearts. She's one of my fave characters from Snowdrop..Rest in Peace, Actress Kim Mi Soo.🕊 You will always have a special place in our hearts. She's one of my fave characters from Snowdrop..😭Rest in Peace, Actress Kim Mi Soo.💔🕊 You will always have a special place in our hearts. https://t.co/BpSrgqmWVq

Karina Yuna 🌻 @AnnyeongJangmi Aside from Snowdrop, Kim Mi Soo also stars in Hi Bye Mama, Memorials, The School Nurse Files, Yumi's Cell, and Hellbound.



Rest In Peace. 🕊

YOU WILL BE MISSED! Aside from Snowdrop, Kim Mi Soo also stars in Hi Bye Mama, Memorials, The School Nurse Files, Yumi's Cell, and Hellbound.Rest In Peace. 🕊YOU WILL BE MISSED! https://t.co/eAY2z0E5ke

jj @jjalt5 Rest in peace Kim Mi-soo Rest in peace Kim Mi-soo 💔 https://t.co/YCdUYVasvl

Many believe that Snowdrop, especially dorm room 207 in Snowdrop, will never be the same without the young actress.

Walking down memory lane: Actress Kim Mi Soo's acting career

The young actress made a lasting impression in her recent role as Yeo Jeong-Min, a student activist in Snowdrop. Some of her most popular dramas include Hellbound (2021), Yumi's Cell (2021), The School Nurse Files (2020), Hi Bye Mama (2020) and more. She certainly starred in some awe-inspiring roles, and will be greatly missed by fans around the world.

