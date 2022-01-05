Actress Kim Mi Soo dies at 31: Tributes pour in as 'Snowdrop' star passes away

It's truly a sad day for the South Korean entertainment industry, as they lost a rising star, actress Kim Mi Soo at the early age of 31 (Korean age). On January 5, 2022, her agency announced her sudden demise. Earlier today, the actress' agency, Landscape Entertainment, issued a statement to Star News. The statement mentions,
"Hello, we are Landscape Entertainment, Actress Kim Min Soo's Agency. We have come to bring you some very heartbreaking news. Actress Kim Mi-soo suddenly left our side on January 5th. The bereaved family is currently in a very heartwrenching situation due to the sudden tragedy. "
"We earnestly ask you to refrain from reporting rumors or speculation so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and sorrow, can pay tribute to the deceased. The funeral will be held privately and quietly according to the wishes of the bereaved family. We send our deepest condolences to the deceased and family."
Media sources have divulged the young actress' funeral to be held privately at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service. The cause of her sudden death is yet to be revealed. Grieving netizens and fans have begun to express their feelings on social media.
Netizens express their condolences for Actress Kim Mi Soo
Fans and netizens are still recovering from shock over the unexpected demise of K-drama star Kim Mi Soo. They took to the internet to express their grief and sorrow. They wish for the actress to rest in peace and in heaven. Many have shared clips of the actress in her latest role in popular drama, Snowdrop.
Many believe that Snowdrop, especially dorm room 207 in Snowdrop, will never be the same without the young actress.
Walking down memory lane: Actress Kim Mi Soo's acting career
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The young actress made a lasting impression in her recent role as Yeo Jeong-Min, a student activist in Snowdrop. Some of her most popular dramas include Hellbound (2021), Yumi's Cell (2021), The School Nurse Files (2020), Hi Bye Mama (2020) and more. She certainly starred in some awe-inspiring roles, and will be greatly missed by fans around the world.