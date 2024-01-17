Adam Sandler Spaceman 2024 trailer release: Netflix Alien adventure movie explored

The trailer for the upcoming movie Spaceman, starring Adam Sandler, was released by Netflix on January 16, 2024. The movie is based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia and is directed by Johan Renck. In the trailer, we see Sandler's character, Jakub, engrossed in his space mission while grappling with loneliness away from his wife, Lenka.

Furthermore, the trailer depicts Jakub's encounter with a creature resembling a giant spider. Intrigued by Jakub's loneliness, the creature expresses a desire to help him with his psychological struggles.

However, Jakub is seen resisting its aid as he says, "I don't need your help."

Notably, this interaction underscores themes of isolation and unexpected companionship in the vastness of space.

What is the movie Spaceman about?

A still from the movie's trailer (Image via Netflix)

In Spaceman, Jakub, an astronaut, is six months into a solitary mission at the edge of the solar system. Given his space expedition, he becomes aware that his marriage might not survive his absence.

Seeking to mend his relationship with his wife, Lenka, Jakub encounters a mysterious, ancient creature hiding on his ship. The creature named Hanuš collaborates with Jakub to address his issues by providing a unique perspective on his situation.

The official synopsis of the movie via Netflix reads as follows:

"Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

The synopsis continues:

"Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka, he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

Who stars in Spaceman?

A still from the movie's trailer. (Image via Netflix)

The cast of Spaceman includes:

1) Adam Sandler as Jakub, an astronaut.

2) Paul Dano as the voice of Hanuš, a mysterious creature.

3) Carey Mulligan as Lenka, Jakub's earthbound wife.

4) Kunal Nayyar as Peter, a technician.

5) Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma, Jakub’s commanding officer.

"He's very intelligent" - Director Johan Renck discusses Adam Sandler's portrayal in Spaceman

In a conversation with Netflix, Director Johan Renck discussed his desire to showcase a different side of Adam Sandler playing Jakub. Renck acknowledged that while Sandler is often perceived as a funny and sweet character in his films, there is depth and intelligence to him that is not publicly renowned.

“I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know. I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound,” Renck told Netflix.

Furthermore, he also discussed the character of Hanuš, the giant spider-like alien. In the same conversation with Netflix, Renck shared that he chose Paul Dano's voice because of his unique speaking style and voice.

“Paul was the first thing that came up in thinking about [the creature]. He has this peculiar cadence when he’s speaking, his careful formulation of words, and his very unique voice,” Renck said.

Spaceman is set to premiere in select theaters on February 23, 2024. Additionally, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 1, 2024.