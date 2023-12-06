Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 gets confirmed at Max

Max has given the go-ahead for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2. When the long-running Cartoon Network spinoff debuted earlier this year, it quickly developed a cult following among fans worldwide.

The series is set in the Adventure Time universe and follows gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake, aptly named Fionna and Cake, as they travel through multiple universes.

The first season of Fionna and Cake aired on Max from August 31, 2023, to September 28, 2023. The show was praised for its mature approach to the Adventure Time plot, aging with its audience. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 was announced via Cartoon Network's official X (previously Twitter) account.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 is what fans were waiting for

Expand Tweet

Set years after the conclusion of the initial Adventure Time series, Fionna and Cake follows the titular character's adventures. After Simon was liberated of the crown's curse and was Ice King no more, he unintentionally brought Cake and Fionna into his universe.

It was revealed in the show that the duo, who were first thought to be a part of a fan-fic created by the Ice King, were very real and made by Wishmaster Prismo. It also carries on the story of its predecessor with a more mature perspective. Not long after it debuted, fans and critics praised the show's first season highly.

The news that an Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 is on its way had fans and producers of the show overjoyed. Adam Muto, who serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series, said the following,

“To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to Adventure Time’s creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible.”

Expand Tweet

Similarly, after learning about the renewal of the series, Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of adult animation and original comedy at Max and Adult Swim, said the following,

“As proud stewards of the beloved ‘Adventure Time’ brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the ‘Fionna and Cake’ lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!”

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 is officially on its way, although the first season ended in a rather conclusive manner. Fans can watch The Seres' first season on Max while they wait.