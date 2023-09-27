Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake- The age of characters in the series and who voices them, explained

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a series now premiering on Max. Firstly introduced in the original series as Ice King's wacky fanfiction creations, Fiona and Cake have come a long way. The duo has become stand-alone heroes in the new miniseries, exploring different worlds and timelines with callbacks and reappearances from the original characters we all know and love.

Time is a fluid concept in the fantastical world of Adventure Time, and characters frequently find themselves traveling across different eras and realities. We know that Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is set 12 years after the end of the original series, and with the series finale set to premiere this week, it's the perfect opportunity to explore the ages of some of our favorite characters and see how time has affected their exploits.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake- Recurring characters' ages and voice cast explored

Fionna and Cake

These gender-swapped counterparts of Finn and Jake have become fan favorites (Image via Max)

Fans are introduced to the gender-flipped versions of Finn and Jake in the sequel series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, voiced by Madeleine Martin for Fionna and Roz Ryan for Cake. Because of their distinctive interpretation of the original duo, these characters have won many fans.

Fans believe that Fionna is between the ages of 20 and 30, considering her actual age isn't mentioned in the series (Adventure Time Wiki lists it as 30). Cake and Fionna and their experiences in the real world give these popular characters a new, distinct personality that sets them apart from the original duo of Adventure Time.

Simon Petrikov (former Ice King)

Simon is no longer the Ice King and his arc in the spin-off is him finding out who he is without the crown (Image via Max)

Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King (voiced by Tom Kenny), has one of the most captivating character journeys in the sequel series. Simon, who debuted in the first season of Adventure Time as a 37-year-old, is now 59 in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, clearly older and sporting gray hair and wrinkles. He was once shown as the silly Ice King, but today he is a gloomy and introspective figure.

In the spin-off, it is revealed that Simon works and lives in a tiny, one-room cottage inside an outdoor museum, where guests may see his exhibit. His unintended role in introducing Fionna and Cake to his world, as well as his desire to bring back magic to their world while being pursued by the mysterious God Auditor Scarab, give his character and the broader plot more complexity.

Finn, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum

Time does fly (image via Max)

In Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, fans of the original series are reintroduced to their favorite characters after 12 years. Princess Bubblegum (voiced by Hynden Walch), who is now in her late to mid-800s, makes a triumphant return, exhibiting her youthful brilliance.

The charming former protagonist, Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada), has grown up and is now 29 years old. He is far more mature as a character as a result of his natural aging and continues to be a hero in Ooo.

Still In her early 1000s, Marceline (voiced by Olivia Olson is shown calling her adoptive father Simon. The fact that Marceline and PB are still dating and were seen getting tattoos together in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a nice finishing touch.

Marshal Lee and Gary Prince

The parallel duo to our original characters is also in love! (Image via Hulu)

These two (also gender-bent) characters assume new responsibilities in Fionna and Cake's universe. Marshal Lee (voiced by Donald Glover), who is now in his mid-to-late-20s, goes through a transition in accordance with the magic-less reality of Fionna and Cake. He contributes his musical skills and unique personality to the follow-up. He is seen being captivated by Gary Prince's cookies, which prompted him to ask him out later.

Formerly known as Prince Gumball, Gary Prince (voiced by Andrew Rannells) is older than Fionna and works as a barista and pastry chef in Beatrice Buttler's bakery. Unfortunately, Gary despises his sweet creations. Love permeates the episodes he and Marshall appear in; thus, their transformations and interactions add to the sequel's distinctive plot.

Prismo, the Lich, and Scarab

The universe of Fionna and Cake was created by Prismo who hid it inside Simon's mind (Image via Max)

Prismo (voiced by Sean Rohani), The Lich (voiced by Ron Perlman), and Scarab (voiced by Kayleigh McKee) are cosmic beings that have major roles in Fionna & Cake. Although his precise age is not stated, Prismo, a Wishmaster and embodiment of an old man's wish, is a figure with a natural age of over 1000 years. He has created the gender-flipped universe of Fionna and Cake and, according to the sequel, is now miserable.

Due to entering the portal to all universes, the Lich, an entity that symbolizes the unavoidable death of everything, exists in all dimensions. In the episode titled Jerry in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, the Lich makes an appearance as a depressed being due to him having his wish fulfilled. Like Prismo, he is naturally over a thousand years old.

Scarab is a cosmic auditor who checks on other cosmic entities to make sure they are operating within the rules. He claims that Fionna and Cake's very existence is a transgression and intends to destroy their universe, which was situated in Simon Petrikov's head, and he has been pursuing the group through the Multiverse to do it. He, too, is over 1000 years old.

Adventure Time, come on grab your friends (Image via Max)

Familiar and new characters are given a distinct life in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, giving viewers the chance to learn about their journeys and the enchanted settings they live in.

The sequel series continues to enthrall fans with its more mature interpretation of the original series, thanks to a great voice cast that brings these characters to life. The final two episodes of the series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, will debut on Thursday, September 28, at 12 am PT on Max.