Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake canon to the original series? Explained

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was released on August 31, 2023, and quickly gained a fan following. The series follows our protagonists, Fionna and Cake, who are (more than the) gender-bent versions of the original Adventure Time heroes. The burning question that fans worldwide have is whether this spin-off is considered canon. The short answer to that is, well, yes.

The more complicated response to that question is that even though Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is strangely an extremely direct successor to Adventure Time, in contrast, the first episode actually begins in a peculiar reality where magic isn't truly a thing. So, let's explore the nuanced link between this spinoff and its predecessor in order to comprehend how it fits within the Adventure Time universe.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake- In the beginning

Long-time Adventure Time fans will remember Fionna and Cake with their first appearance in season 3, episode 9. These episodes, in which our now-loved characters first appeared, left an everlasting impression on the series. Showrunner Adam Muto emphasizes the importance of the voice actors' performances in these episodes, as it led to an idea and interest that eventually turned into a spinoff.

Because the Adventure Time universe is so diverse, different viewers were drawn to different aspects of the show, and thus the Fionna and Cake episodes were particularly appealing to certain viewers. Fans may also remember that the iconic duo of Fionna and Cake were initially introduced in fan fiction penned by the Ice King within the original Adventure Time series.

Non-magic Fionna and Cake didn't enjoy their lives (Image via Max)

Natasha Allegri, the series's character designer, gave these gender-swapped characters life, and they quickly adorned web comics and pictures before getting their own parts on the original show. As the characters garnered more and more fans, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake came into existence, a spinoff that expanded on Fionna and Cake's realm, revealing new experiences and realities.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake- What is different and what stays the same

One of the reasons Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is doing so well is because it takes the notion of a spinoff and puts a unique twist to it. The series' central characters are gender-swapped counterparts of the original Adventure Time heroes, Finn and Jake.

Fionna, a young woman living a relatively boring/normal life in a world where magic is notably missing, is introduced in this spinoff. Cake the cat, her faithful companion, joins her on her mundane excursion. Their lives, however, are thrown into disarray when they are flung into a vast multiverse, pursued relentlessly by a deadly opponent.

Finn and Jake have aged up too (image via Max)

This essential feature of characterization in the spinoff is the distinction between Fionna and Cake and the corresponding characters, Finn and Jake. Fionna is concerned with real-world issues, which contrasts sharply with Finn's adventurous enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Cake, Fionna's cat friend, has a personality separate from Jake's, characterized by growing independence and distinctive desires.

Even as it introduces novel elements, the spinoff does not forsake the inclusion of familiar characters from the original series. The careful orchestration of these character appearances ensures they contribute to the narrative without overwhelming it. Observant viewers will delight in spotting beloved characters in the background or as integral parts of the story, fostering a sense of continuity within the Adventure Time universe.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake- Where does it all fit

The initial episode introduced viewers to Fionna, a young woman, maybe in her late teens or early 20s, dealing with the common obstacles of modern living, such as job insecurity and financial stress. Despite her daily troubles, Fionna aches for the extraordinary experiences she previously had, reflecting the quarter-life crises with which many viewers may identify.

From Fan Fiction to real life (image via MusicMaster/YouTube)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake expertly combines Fionna's need for escape with the greater investigation of existential questions, which was the hallmark of the original series and why it garnered so much popularity. As the tale progresses, fans and characters return to the enchanting land of Ooo, rekindling the magic that fans love.

The focus moves to Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King, in the following episode. While Finn is off on new adventures, Simon is dealing with the unsettling consequences of his change back to his own self after shedding the persona of the Ice King.

Simon finds himself lost in a world that has moved on without him, with concerns about identity and belonging echoing the difficult realities of personal evolution. This is likely happening after the original Adventure Time series comes to a close, but before the third Max special, which saw an apocalyptic fate and everyone dead.

What distinguishes Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is its smooth shift into more mature storylines while maintaining the charm of Adventure Time. This isn't an attempt, like several animated series reboots, to repackage the program for a new generation. Instead, it emulates something another animated genius, The Legend of Korra, did by aging the characters with the original audience.

This novel method acknowledges the deep bond that fans have with the program and allows it to flourish naturally. While there is a slight move toward more adult subjects, the heart of the show remains unchanged, resulting in a fascinating combination of existential inquiry, appealing adventures, and a dash of whimsical comedy.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake allows viewers to enter the enchanted realm of Ooo, where magic and eccentric individuals flourish. While Fionna and Cake go about their adventures across the multiverse, they frequently come across the residents of Ooo, including fan favorites like Finn, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and others.

More adventures await our duo (Image via Max)

8 episodes of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, a series already a fan favorite while it's airing, are now streaming on Max, and the last two episodes of the series are set to premiere on Thursday, September 28.