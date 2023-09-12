Who voices Bee and Puppycat? Everything to know about the VA and the Vocaloid program behind the characters

Bee and PuppyCat, a delightful American adult animated series penned by Natasha Allegri, introduces us to Bee (voiced by Allyn Rachel), a resourceful young woman in her early twenties facing unemployment and rent woes. Her life takes an unexpected twist when she encounters the mysterious creature known as PuppyCat (voiced by the Vocaloid 3 software Oliver), a charming cat-dog hybrid.

Bee's decision to adopt this unique companion sets the stage for a series of whimsical adventures as they tackle temporary jobs to cover her monthly rent, a struggle that resonates with many in today's world. The show's journey began in 2013 with a web pilot and gained momentum through fan support on Kickstarter.

The first season was funded by dedicated fans. It premiered on YouTube from 2014 to 2016, leaving a lasting impression with its clever storytelling and lovable characters. Despite a delay and an online leak in 2020, Netflix stepped in, commissioning three additional episodes that reimagined the original pilot and first season. The series finally found its home on Netflix on September 6, 2022.

Behind the characters: The unique voices of Bee and PuppyCat

Bee, the relatable and endearing protagonist, is voiced by Allyn Rachel. (Image via Netflix)

In the animated series Bee and PuppyCat, two central characters come to life through the talents of their voice actors. Bee, the relatable and endearing protagonist, is voiced by Allyn Rachel, a versatile American actress known for her work in both live-action and voice acting. She is famous for TV shows such as Instant Family and Kong: Skull Island, which showcases her diverse talent.

Allyn Rachel is a regular performer in the world of sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. Her portrayal of Bee in the Netflix animated series Bee and PuppyCat is a testament to her voice-acting skills. She captures Bee's sense of humor, determination, vulnerability, and the wide range of emotions the character experiences throughout the series.

Expand Tweet

Allyn Rachel values her collaboration with the show's creator, Natasha Allegri, who provides both freedom and guidance in shaping Bee's voice. On the other hand, PuppyCat, the mysterious and expressive companion to Bee, boasts a rather unique origin for his voice.

In both the original web series and the 2022 Netflix revival, Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space, PuppyCat's voice is brought to life by the Vocaloid program Oliver. Oliver is a renowned singing synthesizer software developed by Crypton Future Media, known for its versatility and popularity in the world of Vocaloids.

Natasha Allegri, the creative mind behind the show, chose to use the Vocaloid program for PuppyCat's voice. (Image via Netflix)

Natasha Allegri, the creative mind behind the show, chose to use the Vocaloid program for PuppyCat's voice to create a character that is both enigmatic and expressive. Oliver's capabilities span a wide spectrum, from delivering cute and cuddly tones to mischievous and playful ones. This special selection makes PuppyCat stand out as one of the most unique animated characters.

The decision to employ a Vocaloid program to voice a character is a testament to the creative and innovative approach of the show. It showcases how unconventional methods can breathe life into characters, making them truly special and unforgettable in the world of animation.

Will there be a Bee and PuppyCat season 3?

Netflix has yet to make an announcement regarding the renewal of the show for another season. (Image via Netflix)

As of September 12, 2023, there hasn't been any confirmation about the release of season 3. Netflix has yet to make an announcement regarding the renewal of the show for another season. However, there are reasons to remain hopeful.

Netflix has a track record of renewing shows for seasons. Take, for example, She Ra and the Princesses of Power, which was renewed for five seasons, or The Owl House, which was renewed for three seasons. Meanwhile, both critics and audiences loved the two seasons of Bee and PuppyCat. The show has gained a following and is in demand for more episodes.

Furthermore, the creators behind the show have shown interest in producing episodes. While there are no guarantees that Netflix will renew Bee and PuppyCat, it's evident that the show possesses potential.