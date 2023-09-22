Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9, titled "Casper & Nova," will be the series' second last episode, and fans are anxious to find out what happens to our legendary duo (and Simon, of course). The episode will be available on Max on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 12 am PT, as per its weekly release schedule.

Expand Tweet

The excitement for episode 9, "Casper & Nova," is at a record high. The episode will contain a mind-bending voyage for Simon, who finds himself transported beyond time and space, according to the official synopsis for the episode. Meanwhile, danger lurks closer than ever to Fionna and Cake.

Disclaimer: The article contains some spoilers regarding previous episodes of the show.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 Find out what our heroes are in for

This young-adult cartoon fantasy series is a spin-off of the American animated series Adventure Time. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premiered on Max on August 31, 2023. Since then, it has garnered the attention of fans, old and new, who are terming it as one of the best-animated stories to come in recent years.

The series follows the adventures of gender-bent versions of the iconic duo of Finn and Jake called Fionna and Cake in a parallel reality. The most recent spin-off series has been a hit for Max, as it consistently dominates the rankings for the streaming service's original programming.

Are you ready to have your socks blown off? (image via Max)

When it comes to storyline, Fionna And Cake has adopted a noticeably more mature approach since the show hasn't been afraid to include some adult themes and gore when the situation calls for it. The wildly popular Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake's finale will take place next week, with a definite ten-episode run for the series.

In the last episode, as he got ready to accept his fate as the Ice King once more, viewers saw Simon execute a ritual to send Fionna and Cake back to their home realm. However, Scarab's quick entrance brought about a shocking turn of events. Simon's preparations were being thwarted by Scarab when they were both sucked through a weird red hole.

The impending worry in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 is whether Simon's fate will be affected by the evil powers of the Lich and GOLB to a greater degree than previously expected. And, Have our heroes Fionna and Cake managed to get back home, or are they now dealing with fresh difficulties?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 release date and where to watch

The premiere of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 is scheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2023, so be sure to mark your calendars. The episode will air at precisely 12:00 am Pacific Time on Max. Be sure to watch it as soon as it becomes available since this is an event that fans will not want to miss.

Here is the list of release times for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 according to different time zones:

12 am Pacific Time

2 am Central Standard Time

3 am Eastern Standard Time

8 am British Summer Time

9 am Central European Summer Time

12.30 pm Indian Standard Time

5 pm Australian Standard Daylight Time

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a charming animated story created by Adam Muto, who had previously worked on the original series as a storyboard artist. Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan provide the voices for the series Fionna and Cake, respectively, bringing these adored characters to life.

Expand Tweet

Fans may anticipate a touching finale to Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as the series' suspenseful plot reaches its conclusion. Don't miss Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9 on Max on Thursday, 28 September, as it is sure to be a super emotional and heartfelt episode in the series.