Who plays Fionna and Cake in Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is an American animated series set to premiere on Max on August 31, 2023. This is the third series in the Adventure Time franchise by Cartoon Network. Created by Pendleton Ward and developed by Adam Muto, the series is confirmed to have 10 episodes, each with a 30-minute runtime.

Madeleine Martin portrays the character Fionna, while Roz Ryan voices Cake. Fionna and Cake are a human and cat duo, serving as alternate versions of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time. This series follows the gender-swapped counterparts of Finn and Jake, namely Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat.

The storyline of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, as stated by IMDb, is as follows:

“Fionna and Cake - with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov - embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.”

Who is Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

Madeleine Elizabeth Martin is an American actress known for her voice acting roles. She has voiced various cartoon characters, including JoJo Tickle in JoJo's Circus, as well as her role in Ice Age: The Meltdown. She also portrayed Rebecca "Becca" Moody in the drama Californication and appeared in series like Hemlock Grove, The Good Wife, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Madeleine Martin lends her voice to the main character, Fionna. The character of Fionna was introduced in the Adventure Time series through episode 9 of season three titled "Fionna and Cake." Martin voiced Fionna in that episode as well

Roz Ryan, whose full name is Rosalyn Bowen, voices the other main character, Cake. Roz is an American actress known for her role as Amelia Hetebrink in the television series Amen. She has provided her voice for various films, including The Muse of Comedy and Hercules, and also acted in movies like I Think I Love My Wife, The Invention of Lying and Waiting for Forever.

What’s so special about Fionna and Cake?

What sets Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake apart is its narrative of Fionna and Cake traveling across multiple universes. All the while, they are being pursued by a formidable new antagonist intent on erasing them from existence. The concept of Fionna and Cake originated from a positive online response to drawings posted by storyboard revisionist Natasha Allegri.

From the trailer, it is evident that Fionna and Cake begin their journey in a universe similar to the land of Ooo, where they require the assistance of the powerless Ice King. However, Ice King's memories are erased after encountering the crown, leading to Fionna and Cake being pulled across the multiverse as they strive to find their way home with Ice King's help.

Other main cast of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

The main cast of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake also includes Tom Kenny as Ice King (Simon Petrikov) and Donald Glover as Marshall Lee. Other contributors like Andrew Rannells, Kayleigh McKee, and Sean Rohani are also a part of the series. This series will portray Fionna and Cake as older characters to resonate with a young adult audience.

The world of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is set to be released on Max, starting from August 31, 2023.