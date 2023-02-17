Minecraft player creates gigantic treehouse from Adventure Time

Minecraft's player community constantly creates new and exciting builds, many of which are inspired by other intellectual properties. Such was the case yesterday when a Redditor named TheTwoDust shared their latest build.

In a post on the game's official subreddit, TheTwoDust shared their recreation of the treehouse from the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time. The treehouse exists on the edge of the Candy Kingdom, where fans can find Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, and their friends BMO, Shelby, and Neptr when the group isn't adventuring across the world. It's one of the most iconic locations in the entire animated series.

As one might expect, plenty of Minecraft fans were also Adventure Time fans and voiced their approval for the build in the comments.

Minecraft Redditors react to TheTwoDust's Adventure Time treehouse build

Given Adventure Time's immense popularity, it isn't surprising that plenty of fans also enjoy Minecraft. In the Reddit comments, players began to recite the show's theme song, while others extolled TheTwoDust for their incredible work. One player even asked the creator to build another iconic treehouse and cited the home base from Cartoon Network's Codename: Kids Next Door as inspiration.

Many were particularly curious as to what the build was primarily made of. However, TheTwoDust hasn't responded to any questions so far. Some fans also joked that the yellow coloration of the blocks used for the treehouse leaves makes it look similar to a large banana. Or, at the very least, a large banana peel.

Though TheTwoDust has yet to reply to any comments on their Minecraft build, some players have asked if it would be possible to provide a download link or a schematic via Litematica so it can be recreated in other worlds.

Perhaps TheTwoDust will provide a link or some means of downloading the treehouse later, as their post has only been on Reddit for approximately 20 hours.

Regardless, this Adventure Time build is a testament to the continued creativity of Minecraft's playerbase.

Sure, this inspired treehouse may not be a redstone-based supercomputer or a recreation of the galaxy, but it's still a labor of love and exhibits plenty of detail and attention.

While the game has limitations, that doesn't mean its players don't use every option in the toolkit when creating something new. From incorporating underused blocks and creating complex machinery with redstone blocks to rewriting the game's scripts and even implementing mods, players' ingenuity never ceases to amaze the community.

The open sandbox nature of Minecraft is one of the most thriving grounds for innovation. Despite being released over a decade ago, few games can match the versatility and ingenuity provided by Mojang's masterpiece.

If this build by TheTwoDust is any indication, players will only continue to create and experiment.

