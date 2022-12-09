Litematica mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Players can add all sorts of mods to Minecraft to customize the game. There are a variety of mods available across levels, from smaller graphical mods to massive modpacks.

Building is one of the key elements of Minecraft. Players spend hours and hours gathering resources and creating structures in the vast world of the game. However, not everyone is great at building structures. Gathering resources and placing blocks in an aesthetic way is easier said than done. This is where schematic mods like Litematica come into play.

What is Litematica, and what does it offer as a Minecraft mod?

Litematica can take any complex structure and create a schematic of it for Minecraft players or load any other schematic as well (Image via CurseForge)

In simple terms, Litematica is a schematic mod that allows players to build by visualizing a 3D hologram of the finished structure. It helps players gather all the required resources and allows them to see where each block should be placed. All mod features are controlled with the help of a stick inside the game.

Litematica contains a detailed material list and a HUD option that helps collect resources, schematic verifier features, and several overlays. This mod also adds several new commands that players can use to instantly fill, replace, or delete blocks from a selected area.

Steps you can follow to download and install the Litematica mod

Install the fabric mod loader before downloading and installing the mod in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

For now, Litematica is only available with Fabric API above the game version 1.14.4. Below this game version, the mod is also available for Forge API.

If you want to install the mod, you must first install the Fabric mod loader on your device. Simply search for it and install the latest version of the mod loader.

Find the Litematica mod on the CurseForge website and download the latest version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once that is done, you can search for the Litematica mod on the web. The CurseForge website is the best place to download the mod from. This is because the modder frequently updates the mod on the website. Simply download the file instead of clicking the install button.

Once the file has been downloaded, you will need to go to the main game folder, create a 'Mods' folder, and drop the downloaded mod into it. You can then search for the folder by running '%appdata%' and open the '.minecraft' folder.

Once the Fabric mod loader is installed and the mod is in the main game folder, you can open the official game launcher and select the Fabric game version that will show up in the drop-down menu. This will open a modded version of the game.

Finally, you can enter a world and play around with the mod. There are loads of different schematics that you can download, load into the mod, and build structures with.

