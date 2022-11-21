5 best modern house blueprints for Minecraft

Modern architecture permeates many creative outlets, including Minecraft, the world's most beloved sandbox game. With the right materials and structural knowledge, players can create some truly impressive modern homes to use in any game mode.

If Minecraft players prefer, they can use blueprints provided by certain architects and builders from the community to create specific builds. These blueprints detail the required resources as well as the base size and its scale so players can better envision what they will soon create.

These blueprints are especially helpful for newer players who haven't quite come to grips with their own building skills. While there is a plethora of modern home blueprints to take advantage of, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some excellent notable examples.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Great Minecraft blueprints for modern houses

1) Modern Classic House

This home is a deceptively easy build that doesn't require particularly rare materials (Image via KyloMCraft/YouTube)

Comprised mostly of smooth quartz and gray concrete blocks, this modern home is a mix of contemporary build designs and easy-to-craft materials. The interior and exterior use many common block types such as stone brick and wooden planks in addition to quartz and concrete. There's also plenty of glass in the build to create wide-ranging windows, and this shouldn't be too difficult to source if a player can find a nearby beach.

The interior may be slightly elaborate geometrically, but it isn't as complex as it appears. Be sure to collect plenty of iron and wool, as you'll require it for this build's lanterns as well as the large number of paintings spread throughout it.

2) Modern House 147

This new blueprint has a very appealing design and uses a healthy variety of blocks (Image via ArchitectCraft/YouTube)

For the next option in modern home design, Minecraft players can look at this blueprint by ArchitectCraft. It employs substantial block varieties including quartz, concrete, and plenty of wood as well. While the home itself is gorgeous and functional, its surrounding landscape is just as impressive.

The blueprint calls for plenty of greenery, including potted cacti, tufts of grass, leaf block topiaries, and even sugarcane outside the main entrance. A modern home without the presence of natural elements may leave something to be desired, but that's a problem this project surely doesn't have.

3) Modern Building Palace

An intriguing design is complemented in this build by the presence of a helicopter (Image via The Dengy/YouTube)

If you're looking for a modern Minecraft home with a more eccentric design, this creation by The Dengy may just be the right choice. Each floor of the modern home gives an interesting elliptical shape, and the windows are checkered with stained glass. To give off an appropriate feeling of realism, struts are placed on opposite sides of the building to ensure that the elliptical floors are well-supported.

The highlight of this particular project is undoubtedly the helicopter perched above the third floor. It comes with its own accompanying helipad, and while it doesn't have full functionality, it's still a great visual addition to this modern Minecraft structure.

4) Realistic Modern House

This creation comes alive with the right texture pack and shaders (Image via Minecraft Modern House/YouTube)

This build might be displayed with a specific set of texture packs and shaders in its presentation, but it looks gorgeous even in vanilla Minecraft. The home employs a multi-floored design complete with outdoor porches and walkways in a secluded forest. You'll need a heaping amount of glass to satisfy this building's requirements, as its open-appearing design is incumbent upon the transparent quality of glass pane blocks.

In addition to textures and shaders, utilizing popular Minecraft furniture mods is ideal to make this building really pop.

5) Modern Italian Mansion

The European influence of this modern build is unmistakable (Image via Bingdwenwen/Minecraft-schematics.com)

A towering black-and-white modern home build, this set of blueprints requires plenty of time due to the landscaping around the house compared to the house itself. The hedges and posts in the garden area are delightful, complete with dirt paths leading to the home itself as well as its attached patio. Mods can be used to include fruits in the garden such as fresh grapes, a unique aspect of Italian architecture dating back to ancient times.

However, if a Minecraft player doesn't necessarily want to utilize mods to make this build shine, it's perfectly fine to substitute the fruits of the garden with other choices such as glow berries or rose bushes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes