How to make a block of glass in Minecraft easily

Glass is a necessity for any sophisticated build in Minecraft. Glass comes in a few different forms in Minecraft, including glass blocks, panes, and the different colored variants.

Glass blocks are used for windows and to create magnificently lit builds in Minecraft. Glass blocks are also used to create other rare objects in Minecraft, such as beacons.

With all the enthusiasm around glass blocks, players will be wondering how they can get this block in Minecraft.

Making a block of glass in Minecraft

Step 1 - Collect some sand

Desert sand (Image via minecraftpc.wikia)

The only way to make glass in Minecraft is to first have a lot of sand. Sand blocks can be smelted in the furnace to create glass in Minecraft. This is the only way players can create glass in the game.

The easiest way to find and dig up sand is to get a shovel and find an ocean or desert biome. Sand is very plentiful in both of these biomes, and a shovel will speed up the process drastically.

Step 2 - Smelting

Players can smelt sand using any burnable material in Minecraft, although coal is definitely recommended. Coal will smelt the most amount of sand per coal block at once.

Step 3 - Glass Block

Glass blocks (Image via jurassicraftmod.fandom.com)

By now, players should have collected and smelted their sand. The player should have a surplus of glass blocks. One thing players should know about glass blocks is they can be turned into glass panes or dyed different colors to create different types of glass blocks.

Players should also beware that glass blocks cannot be mined once placed, unless players have a silk touch enchanted pickaxe.

Glass variations

Glass panes

Glass panes (Image via minecraftmodz)

Glass blocks can be crafted into glass panes in Minecraft. This process is relatively simple. All players need is 6 glass blocks, and these can be crafted into 16 glass panes.

Colored glass

Stained glass windows (Image via Reddit)

Players also have the option to dye their glass blocks. Players can dye their glass blocks any color in Minecraft.

To dye glass blocks, players will need one dye and 8 glass blocks. Players place the dye in the middle of the crafting table, and the 8 glass blocks around it. This will create 8 blocks of glass colored the shade of the dye.

