5 best Minecraft Hotel blueprints to build

Minecraft is a game that allows you to build whatever you can imagine. It's available on multiple platforms, including Windows, OS X, Linux, Android, and iOS. The game is also great for relaxing because it does not require any prior knowledge or skills for you to play it effectively.

Minecraft is distinguished for creative thinking and problem-solving, but not everyone has the skills to build a whole hotel from scratch. Fortunately for us, there are some great Minecraft hotel blueprints out there! This article will go over five such builds so you can create your own masterpiece!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Top 5 hotel blueprints in Minecraft

5) Mini Hotel

Starting off the list is a fabulous build by the extremely popular Minecraft YouTuber HALNY. A mini hotel is a great way to start your Minecraft-building journey. This blueprint will teach you how to build one and requires some items that are fairly hard to get in survival, so unless you are a building expert, most should attempt this in creative mode.

Once built, this little attraction will serve as a base for any player who wants an easy place to stay while exploring the world around them. It's perfect for new people who want something small but fun. Players can always see what people think of the build by joining a plot world server, as it’s a great place to showcase builds.

4) Wooden Hotel

This next tutorial was made by YouTuber Sweet Berry, who did an incredible job showcasing the build. Since this build is primarily made of wood, it can be created in your survival world without too much struggle. It will require a reasonable amount of time to gather the wood, which can easily be shortened using a diamond axe.

This build is quite aesthetic and does a great job of mixing plants and wildlife into the structure. Instead of going inside to access a hotel room, all the rooms are accessible through doors from the outside. This would be a fantastic build for those looking to play on a roleplay server.

3) Old-Style Hotel

The old-style hotel is made of stone, so it's a bit more durable than your average hotel. It's truly an artsy and cute-looking hotel made by the same Minecraft YouTuber HALNY who made the Mini Hotel.

It can easily contain a pool and lobby due to the vast amount of space on the inside. However, there isn't much else going on besides those basic features. If you're looking for something more nuanced than just a place to sleep overnight and then leave again tomorrow morning (or even later the same night), this blueprint may be right up your alley!

2) Modern Hotel with Pool

The hotel shown off here is an extremely modern one with a beautiful-looking pool. This build looks like a hotel that would be in a tropical paradise. YouTuber Brandon Stilley Gaming created this incredible tutorial.

Consider this one if you want a modern hotel that's not too big and hard to build. It has all the amenities you would expect from a high-end establishment and is built around an outdoor patio area with its own swimming pool.

1) Luxury Modern hotel

If you're looking for a luxury hotel, the Luxury Modern Hotel blueprint is one for you. This build was made by YouTuber cubeflash. The Luxury Modern Hotel blueprint requires a lot of space, so be sure to have enough room available on your world or server before building it.

You'll also need some time on hand, as this build will take several hours or even days (depending on how fast you can complete everything). Finally, be prepared financially: this is an incredibly grand hotel, so you need to make sure you have the materials necessary or instead be playing in creative mode.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

