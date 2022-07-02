How to make and use concrete in Minecraft 1.19

Concrete is one of the best decoration or building blocks in Minecraft 1.19 simply because it does not have any texture and can be crafted in different colors. However, the process of crafting them can be a bit complicated, especially for new players who might not know about the block.

These blocks are frequently used to build structures without any textures. Most players use them to build modern-looking houses with the help of white or gray concrete blocks. However, crafting them is not easy as they have to first craft the powder blocks and then use water.

Steps to craft and use concrete in Minecraft 1.19

1) Gather required items and blocks

Items needed to craft concrete powder and solid concrete blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players must have all the blocks and items needed to craft these blocks successfully. Crafting a proper concrete block requires the following items:

Sand

Gravel

Any Dye

Water/ Water Bucket

Water buckets are optional; however, players will need water in order to craft these blocks.

2) Crafting concrete powder

Crafting recipe for concrete powder blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

To get started, players need to craft concrete powder blocks. These are crafted with sand, gravel, and dye. Players must have at least four blocks of both sand and gravel to craft powder blocks.

Players need to place any dye, along with four sand blocks, followed by four gravel blocks, to craft eight concrete powder blocks. Without dye, players will not be able to create powder blocks. Similar to their parent blocks, these blocks will be affected by gravity.

3) Using water to create concrete

When water source block or water flowing block comes in contact with concrete powder blocks, they instantly convert into solid concrete (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The process of making concrete in the game is quite similar to real life. After making concrete powder blocks, these blocks must come in contact with water to convert into solid concrete blocks. This can be done either by placing powder blocks underwater or by simply pouring water over placed powder blocks. Players should keep in mind that neither rain nor water bottles will convert powder blocks into solid concrete. They will only convert into solid blocks when they are in contact with water source blocks or water flowing blocks.

Players can even create a redstone contraption right above a water body that can push these gravity-affected blocks at regular intervals and automatically create solid concrete; however, players will have to be present to break the solid blocks once they convert.

Uses for the block

Brilliant modern house made with gray concrete blocks in Minecraft (Image via u/Kerbit Reddit)

These blocks are frequently used by thousands of players for decoration or as building blocks. They have the smoothest texture out of all the blocks in the entire game, making them excellent for constructing esthetically pleasing structures.

These blocks also have more pronounced colors than terracotta blocks and are not flammable, unlike wool blocks. Though they are much harder than stone blocks, they have significantly lower blast resistance. Concrete can also be placed under note blocks to produce a 'base drum' sound.

