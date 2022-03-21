Top 5 uses of a water bottle in Minecraft

Water bottles are a type of storage item for liquids in Minecraft. It can be easily made with a glass bottle and some water. Water bottles are instantly made into other products by players and are not usually used as they are. However, they do have a few great uses.

To make this item, players will need to make a glass bottle with three glass blocks in a v-shape on the crafting table. Once they obtain the glass bottles, they can fill them with any water source, be it a river, an ocean, or even a cauldron filled with water. Once crafted, this item can be used in several ways.

5 best ways to use a water bottle in Minecraft

5) Drinking

Drinking the bottle of water (Image via Mojang)

As it is a water bottle, players can drink it. This might not be the best use for them, as it won't do anything to the players. It will not put any status effect on them or even increase their health. It might not be the best way to use the item, but players can do so in the game.

4) Used to convert dirt to mud

Dirt converted to mud in a snapshot (Image via Mojang)

This feature is not yet out but will soon be available in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. In the update, mud blocks are being introduced in the Swamp biomes. However, players will also be able to convert dirt blocks to mud with the help of this item. Players can simply pour water from the bottle to change the block in the next update.

3) Attacking an Enderman

Bottle of water thrown at an Enderman (Image via Mojang0

If players have spent some time in the game, they must have noticed that the tall, eerie mob called Enderman takes damage from water. If players make a splash water bottle by combining it with gunpowder on a brewing stand, they can throw it towards the mysterious mob to damage them. The mob will take about half a heart of damage from the thrown bottle.

2) Attacking Blazes

Blaze in a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Like Enderman, Blazes can also be hurt with a splash water bottle. These mobs dwell in the Nether Fortress and are fire-type. Hence, the water deals half a heart of damage from the thrown bottle. It might not be the most useful weapon against these mobs, but it can certainly help players reduce their health to some extent.

1) Used to brew all kinds of potions

It is the primary base for all potions (Image via Minecraft)

Water bottles are most useful when brewing all types of potions. It acts as a primary base for all potions. Players can further brew different potions with blaze powder as a fuel that helps players survive and fight mobs more easily. As soon as players obtain a water bottle, they usually use it to brew potions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi