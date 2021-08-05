Top 3 uses of white concrete powder in Minecraft

In its early days, Minecraft only had a few blocks like dirt, sand, stone, etc. Over time, the game has received many updates which have added new items and blocks. Whenever a new block is added, builders always think of how they can implement it in their builds.

In Minecraft's 1.12 update, Mojang introduced concrete powder blocks. For a long time, players have been asking for blocks with vibrant bright colors. With the addition of concrete, players finally received some beautiful blocks to use in their builds.

There are 16 types of concrete powder in Minecraft, differing from each other in terms of colors. Players can craft eight concrete powder blocks using four gravel, four sand, and one dye. Out of all concrete powder, white is arguably the most popular one due to its bright color.

White concrete powder in Minecraft

3) Note blocks

Note blocks are among the oldest blocks in Minecraft. Players can create 8-bit music using note blocks. Using note blocks, players can play over 10 types of musical instruments.

The type of sound a note block produces depends on the blocks on top of it. Any type of concrete powder, including white concrete powder, can be used to produce snare drum sound in Minecraft.

2) Building

Building with white concrete powder (Image via Reddit)

Like concrete blocks, players can also concrete powder for building. There aren't many blocks with white color texture. Due to this, players can often struggle to add gradients to their builds.

White concrete powder is similar to white concrete, but it has a less bright texture and has light gray spots. Using its unusual white texture, players can add gradient and contrast to their builds by using it with other white blocks like diorite, polished diorite, white concrete, etc.

1) White concrete block

White concrete build (Image via Reddit)

White concrete powder is obviously used for making white concrete blocks. When concrete powder comes in contact with water, it will turn instantly to concrete blocks. Concrete blocks, especially white concrete blocks, are popularly used by players in their builds.

Unlike many other blocks, concrete blocks have no boundaries. Due to this, they look connected and beautifully clean.

