Minecraft Redditor showcases a redstone slot machine

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/MrMajo12 recently showcased their redstone slot machine build. This is quite a unique build since nothing like it has been seen on the Minecraft Reddit in recent times. The machine works similar to the slot machines found in the many casinos around the world.

As seen in the post above, the machine works by inputting a diamond. If the player receives a certain pattern of the various blocks that pop up in the machine, they will win even more diamonds. While this is a risky game, it is possible to win 30 diamonds by landing three emerald blocks.

Minecraft Redditor creates a redstone slot machine that pays diamonds

The Post

The diamond payouts (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with a description of the redstone slot machine. For Minecraft players unaware of how a slot machine works: money is input into a machine, and the player is given a chance to receive a bigger payout than what they initially input.

In this Minecraft redstone slot machine, a diamond is input into the machine, and three blocks will cycle into a random pattern. If two or more of the same blocks show up at the end of the cycle, the player will be rewarded with various amounts of diamonds. The rewards are shown in the image above.

The redstone used in this contraption is extremely impressive, consisting of many pistons, repeaters, and observers.

Reactions

This impressive Minecraft Reddit post managed to gain a solid 1,500 upvotes in just one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this redstone contraption.

Same brother (Image via Reddit)

The best part about impressive redstone builds is watching all the Minecraft players compare their abysmal skills to the talent of the OP (original poster).

Any redstone post on the Minecraft Reddit will have one or more of these comments, guaranteed.

Wonderful idea (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP confirms that they are creating a Las Vegas themed build, which will likely consist of a massive casino.

This is exciting news and is likely to be an amazing build.

A valid question (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor questions how the massive redstone contraption fits into that small box.

The OP quickly clarifies that most of the redstone is underground, with the small box only containing the moving slots.

Good to know (Image via Reddit)

The post didn't actually clarify what the Jackpot would reward the player with, however the OP clarifies that it can be whatever the player decides it should be.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Good guy OP (Image via Reddit)

Not too bulky (Image via Reddit)

Duality of Man (Image via Reddit)

Compact design (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players should look out for the OP's massive casino once 1.18 drops.

