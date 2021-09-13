How to make an automatic basalt generator in Minecraft

Due to the rarity of basalt in Minecraft, players who need large amounts of it are highly recommended to create a basalt generator. Those who need even more basalt can create an automatic basalt generator, which is the next best thing.

These simple generators will automatically collect the dropped basalt after it is broken by the player.

Luckily, automatic basalt generators are quite easy to construct. Minecraft gamers familiar with cobblestone generators will quickly understand how basalt generators work. They will only have to learn how to automate this system, which is explained below.

Creating an automatic basalt generator in Minecraft

Automatic basalt generator tutorial

The core of the basalt generator (Image via YouTube)

Before Minecraft users can create an automatic basalt generator, they will have to collect these prerequisite materials:

Two chests

One obsidian

One piston

One lava bucket

64 smooth stone (building blocks)

Two observers

Two hoppers

One redstone comparator

One lever

Five redstone

One soul soil

One blue ice

Once they have gained these resources, they are ready to create the automatic basalt generator. The instructions are listed below:

Create a 3x3 base with a soul soil in the middle

Place a piston on a middle edge

Place a blue ice blue on an adjacent middle edge

Place an observer on top of the blue ice

Place another observer next to the first

Place a lava bucket in the middle block

Connect a hopper to chests to collect the dropped basalt blocks

Create a clock with a redstone comparator to continuously activate the piston

The Minecraft YouTube video above provides an easier visual representation of how to complete this automatic basalt generator.

This automatic basalt generator is fantastic, as it will automatically collect the broken basalt blocks after it drops. While players still have to manually break the basalt block, this simple design saves tons of time and hassle from having to collect the dropped block.

Also Read

Of course, there are automatic Minecraft basalt generators that do not require gamers to manually break the block. However, these generators require an immense amount of redstone knowledge, as well as patience.

Edited by Ravi Iyer