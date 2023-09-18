Is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake safe for your kids to watch? Parental guidance and age rating explained

YouTube has created confusion by marking the trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake under YouTube Kids. While the original Adventure Time series was rated TV-PG, the latest spinoff has been marked with a TV-14 rating on the Max website. The controversial labeling may expose children to content not meant for them while keeping potential viewers away from the show.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake follows Fionna, the gender-swapped version of Finn the Human, and her pet, Cake the Cat, who is the swapped version of Jake the Dog. The alternate world where Fionna lives opens up to let her into Finn’s world, the land of Ooo, along with Cake. However, before their return, they have a lot of adventures as a dangerous villain pursues them.

The tease for the story on Max is simple:

“When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.”

The rating for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake depends on the target audience, which includes previous fans of Adventure Time who have grown up, besides the new viewers who may make an adult demography.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the show.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake ratings explained

While the show has been labeled TV-14 on the Max website, YouTube has rated Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake for kids. In Australia, the certification for the show says PG, and in the US, it received a TV-14 certification.

The PG rating mandates younger children to be accompanied by parental guidance when watching the show. This rating recommends parents to decide whether it is age-appropriate viewership according to their stage of development.

However, if rated for kids, the show will expose children below 13 to content not meant for them. Many fans believe that a lot of the content in the show is meant for slightly older kids based on the various parameters used. Moreover, if rated for younger kids, the show will fail to attract older viewers.

What parameters were the certification for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake based on?

Certification for age rating is fixed by the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) TV Series rating system, Commons Sense, TV Parental Guidelines (a US-based television rating system), and BBFC (British Board of Film Classification).

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake received its certification based on a few parameters that include adult content, nudity, gore, profanity, and alcohol and drug abuse. The lead character, played by Madeleine Martin, was shown in a few cases revealing her undergarments, while Simon was shown naked after teleportation.

While episodes 1 to 4 have used the word “hot” to describe people, episodes 5 and 6 carry hints on gay orientations. There is a mild usage of foul language and swear words to deserve a TV-14 rating. Drinking wine and beer has been shown, but no instances of intoxicated behavior are displayed.

As to gore and violence, there are some scenes with blood, such as a bear attack and cat scratches, leaving people injured. Some depictions are gory, including the killing of a rooster or the snapping of the neck of a wild bear, which is graphic and brief. Some scenes are emotionally intense but moderately handled by the creative team.

The above parameters have been confirmed by viewers’ reviews in the open review forum, Common Sense Media. According to most reviews, the show is rightly set for young adults aged over 13, although the original show about Finn was for younger kids.

Directed by Adam Muto and voiced by Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Rolando Davila-Beltran, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake airs on Thursdays. Episodes 7 and 8 are awaited on September 21, 2023, on Max.