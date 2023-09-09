Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 5: Release date, Time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Episode 5, “Destiny,” is set to release on Thursday, September 14, 12:00 am (Pacific Time) / 3:00 am (Eastern Time). Episode 5 will be available to watch on Warner Bros. streaming service Max.

The show's protagonists are Fionna, the Human, and Cake, the Cat, alternate iterations of the primary characters Finn the Human and Jake the Dog from the original series, who had previously appeared in several episodes.

The official synopsis of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is as follows:

“Fionna and Cake - with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov - embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows."

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Episode 5 What to expect and plot details

Since its August 2023 premiere, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, a new cartoon series that follows the events from the original Adventure Time series, is now on Max with four episodes out as of writing this article. It has attracted the interest of fans worldwide.

In the previous episode, Prismo summons Fionna and Cake to his Time Room. Prismo is responsible for returning the two main protagonists to their original reality after they leave their realm and arrive in Ooo. However, It turns out that Prismo grew tired of performing the same thing for other people and instead made Fionna and Cake for his universe.

The official synopsis for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 5, titled “Destiny” reads:

“Pursued by a powerful enemy, Fionna, Cake, and Simon venture through a lawless world in search of a magical artifact.”

Madeleine Martin plays Fionna the Human in the show, while Roz Ryan plays Cake the Cat. The two actors play the same parts they did in the original production. They are accompanied by Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani with Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) as Marshall Lee, Tom Kenny as Ice King, and Andrew Rannells as Gary Prince.

Despite the main series' PG rating, the new animation targets slightly older children. It has a TV-14 rating, which denotes that the material isn't suitable for viewers under 14. Therefore, if your preteens want to view it, just be aware.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Episode 5 When and where to watch

On Thursday, September 14, viewers can watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Episode 5 globally on Max.

It's important to note that access to content on Max may be subject to regional limitations. However, you can overcome these limitations and watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in India using a trusted VPN.

The release date and timings of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Episode 5 based on various timezones and regions are given here:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 14, at 12 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 14, at 2 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 14, at 3 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 14, at 8 am

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, September 14, at 9 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 14, at 12:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 14, 4 am

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 14, 5 pm

Fans await to see how our heroes will solve the mysteries of the land of Ooo. Episode 5 releases Thursday, September 14, on Max.