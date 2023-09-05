Was Kumail Nanjiani offered the Prismo Role In Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake? Controversy explored

Kumail Nanjiani is one of the most beloved comic actors in Hollywood. The actor has portrayed several defining characters, including a crucial role in the Adventure Times series as Prismo, a role that the actor also enjoyed doing. However, he is not returning to portray the character in the upcoming spinoff, Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake.

This comes as quite a shock as both parties wanted Kumail Nanjiani to do the role. It was seemingly a miscommunication that led to the actor dropping out. In a now deleted Twitter post (now known as X), Nanjiani wrote:

"Yeah that’s not me. I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He’s one of my absolute favorite characters I’ve ever had the honor of playing. He is very close to my heart...Unfortunately they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free."

The showrunner, however, denied this, saying they had tried to reach out to Nanjiani to reprise the role. Perhaps a gap in communication between the actor's agents and the production led the actor to lose out on this precious role.

What did showrunner Adam Muto say to Kumail Nanjiani after the actor expressed his disappointment?

In the deleted Twitter post, Kumail Nanjiani expressed how he was disappointed to not play this popular role again. Adam Muto, showrunner of Adventure Time, directly replied to Kumail's tweet, claiming that the production did try to reach out to the actor and they had every plan of recasting him.

Adam Muto expressed that that was not how things went down in reply to Kumail's post on Twitter. He wrote:

"Hey, we would have loved to have you back. We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps...We said we could be flexible in scheduling but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn’t work out."

Kumail soon replied with his side of the story, revealing that he was not aware of the offer and it was most likely his reps who missed out on informing him. Kumail Nanjiani also seemed visibly angry about this development. He wrote:

"Wow. They never told me. That is ridiculous. I am very sorry for that. And I will be talking to my reps. Can you tell me when you would have sent the offer? I want to figure out what happened. And congrats on the premiere!"

Sadly, fans will miss out on the incredible voice work of the Big Sick actor. But the majority of the original cast will remain in the upcoming spinoff, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

The first two episodes of the show made their debut on Max on August 31, 2023, with the next two set to land on September 7, 2023.

The exciting premise of the 10-episode show is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiversal journey of growing up and accepting.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake stars Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, and Sean Rohani, among many others.